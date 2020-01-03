Living / Food & Drink
food flights

Food and Drinks Take Flight: Samplers Now Go Beyond Beer

by Erica Rivera

Beer flights have been around as long as breweries have existed. But now bars and restaurants are taking note and combining the sampler style of service with their most popular menu items. Whether it’s cocktails, hot beverages, breakfast, or Mexican fare, you can taste a variety of flavors on one platter (or share them if with your friends, if you happen to be that generous). San Diego is at the forefront of this mouthwatering movement, and we’ve scouted out the restaurants dishing up this innovative food and drink trend so you can take flight, too. No passport required.

Cover Photo: Wonderland Ocean Pub

