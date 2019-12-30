Honest Timeline: Finding That New Year’s Eve Kiss in the Most Unlikely of Places

December is pretty much a 31-day durability test of your liver (and sanity) cleverly disguised as the holiday season. Before the merriment ends, you’ll have one final party to attend. New Year’s Eve is the last stop before you fail to clean up your act in 2020. First, you’ll have to make it through one last night of champagne toasts, fireworks, and illicit partying so you can scramble to score a kiss as the ball drops. However, if you don’t already have a date, you have your work cut out for you. Prepare yourself for the journey of discovering that special someone on New Year’s Eve with our honest timeline.

1/10 10 PM You roll up to an exclusive New Year's Eve party a friend is throwing. You ring the doorbell and someone you've never met answers, throwing their arms around your neck and exclaiming, "Happy New Year!"

2/10 10:30 PM You find your friends. They're poppin' bottles in the living room. Someone hands you a glass. You make small talk and scope out the scene.

3/10 11:00 PM The party finally gets going. You cruise through and mingle. A woman with a gigantic diamond on her ring finger offers you some Molly. You take it, wondering if maybe she'll be your midnight kiss.

4/10 11:15 PM A mysterious man holding two shots offers you one. As you consider the offer, he laughs at you and says, "Live a little." You take both shots. This. Is. Living.



5/10 11:30 PM Across the room, you lock eyes with a cute brunette. She winks at you. This is it. You decide to cut through the crowd to initiate contact but lose track of her.

6/10 11:45 PM A shirtless guy holding a bottle of Champagne bumps into you. You grab the bottle from him, take a swig and keep looking for her.

7/10 11:55 PM Someone cuts the music and an anonymous voice screams that it's five minutes to midnight. You look around and see everyone starting to pair up.

8/10 Midnight The Molly finally hits and you realize it doesn't matter if you have someone to kiss as the ball drops. That's when you spot her, the girl who winked at you earlier. She's outside, smoking by herself and blows you a kiss...could it be?



9/10 12:02 AM Better late than never.

10/10 12:30 AM Later, after you've been abandoned by your midnight kiss, you see the mysterious stranger who handed you the shots once more. This time he's holding two glasses of Champagne. He pawns one off on you. Happy New Year indeed!

