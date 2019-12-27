Chrissy Teigen Is Making a Documentary About the Greatest Food of All Time (So Obviously We’re In)

If you know anything about model, actress, and Twitter humorist Chrissy Teigen, you know that she enjoys food. Back in February, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, got in an online squabble about Totino’s Pizza Rolls. The argument boiled down to the fact that Legend didn’t know what a pizza roll was and assumed that Teigen was baking a whole pizza. The blow-by-blow comedy of errors was relayed to the public via her Twitter account. That’s why it’s no surprise that she’s going to be making a documentary on possibly the single most perfect food ever created: french fries.

The film is titled Fries! The Movie and is purported to include appearances by author and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell (who has an obsession with the recipe for McDonald’s French fries), chef Eric Ripert, and other chefs and celebrities who have an affinity for the starchy side. Since the documentary has yet to be filmed, there’s no date yet for its release. We’re assuming something this delicious would come together reasonably fast and should be available for your consumption sometime in 2020. In honor of the film, we’ve gathered the most mouthwatering french fry GIFs on the internet.

Photo: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

