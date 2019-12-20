Single Bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

If you’d played your hand better during cuffing season, you’d be cuddling up with someone right now. Since that didn’t pan out, you’re doing searches online about being single and lonely during the holidays. First off, there’s nothing wrong with flying solo while celebrating. In fact, if you focus on enjoying yourself and seeing people you love this December, you’re more than likely to meet a potential special someone. This way, you won’t spend Valentine’s Day alone. So keep reading to find out our tips for getting through the holidays when you have no plus-one.

Photo: franckreporter (Getty Images)

1/8 Tell People Your Plans If you're feeling lonely during the holidays, you're not alone. If you want to have a sense of community, tell people your plans and invite them to join you.

2/8 Be Honest About How You Feel If being single during the happiest time of the year makes you not quite so happy, tell people. The combination of not expressing how you feel and pushing a false narrative on social media (aka pretending to be happy) makes people think you're not looking. Stop that. Get real about how you feel and what you're looking for.

3/8 Lean In to Flying Solo Holiday activities like watching your neighborhood tree lighting ceremony, ice skating, and visiting outdoor light festivals will give you a chance to meet new people.

4/8 Don't Do Anything Desperate That weird photo you want to send that chick you just met at your friend's ugly Christmas sweater party? Don't. In fact, if a woman isn't feeling you and you're not getting the response you're looking for, move on.



5/8 Enjoy Holiday Parties and Seeing Your Friends Getting out there and mingling doesn't mean you'll find that special someone, but it will remind you of the special people in your life. When you see those people, you can tell them you're looking to meet someone. Put yourself out there. Throw caution to the wind. Enjoy yourself while putting out the vibe.

6/8 Accept the Friend Zone But don't wait there forever. If a woman has you playing her sexless boyfriend this Christmas, give her a hard boundary, especially if you've expressed interest in wanting more.

7/8 Be Festive No one likes a Scrooge. Be festive and have fun so you can attract someone who behaves similarly.

8/8 Make It Happen Like fetch, finding someone to date this holiday season may not happen. But don't give up hope. You could be one boring coffee date away from finding the one.

How have you handled being single around the holidays? Do you have any tips for getting through it without feeling lonely? Let us know in the comments!

