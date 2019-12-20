10 Kind Ways to Say Thank You For a Present (You Plan to Throw Away)

It’s that time of year again, where people are desperately trying to connect to one another in the name of saving the economy. That’s right, it’s the holiday season, when people you love and some people you forget about will give you things you don’t even want. When this happens, you have to have a game plan so that you can show gratitude without lying about loving the present. Keep reading to find out the best ways to say “thank you” when you want to say is “Why did you give me this?” instead.

1/10 How thoughtful!

2/10 I can't wait to give this a closer look!

3/10 I hope you love my present even more than I do yours.

4/10 Oh my God. Thank you. You shouldn't have.



5/10 What a present. Thank you so much!

6/10 I appreciate you thinking of me!

7/10 You are such a good friend. Thank you.

8/10 I don't know how you do it each year.



9/10 I don't even know what to say. Thank you so very much. Open yours next!

10/10 I value our friendship so much. Come here and give me a hug.

What’s the worst gift you’ve ever received? How did you react when you saw it? Let us know your game plan for dealing with any unwanted presents in the comments!

