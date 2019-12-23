Burger King Offers Free Whopper For ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Spoilers, Company Now as Bad as Their Food

Here’s a hot take: not everyone lives and breathes Star Wars. Many of us honestly couldn’t care less if a new Star Wars movie is on the horizon or not. We enjoy A New Hope, Return of the Jedi, The Empire Strikes Back, Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, The Star Wars Holiday Special, and The Mandalorian. If the rest of the bunch weren’t made, our lives wouldn’t be any different. We’re the kind of folks who, while we don’t ruin people’s day with Star Wars spoilers, find it funny when other people do. That’s why a new offer from Burger King in Germany is right up our alley.

You might be aware that this week, the newest Star Wars movie was belched into existence. It’s called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and so far the reviews aren’t too kind on this tired retread. That hasn’t stopped people all over social media from ruining important scenes (just like they spoiled the big reveal of Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian). But people bold enough to spoil the movie in person can do so in Germany and be rewarded with a free Whopper.

Fans of the outer space Western should definitely find and avoid the designated “spoiler” restaurant. Burger King isn’t going to reveal where in Germany the restaurant is, but the chain says that it will be adorned with Star Wars references galore so it should be pretty obvious. Also, knowing the power of social media, its location has probably already been revealed if you feel like looking.

“We wanted to challenge people’s Whopper love and put it to the ultimate test by asking them to choose between their love for our flagship product and their love for the most epic sci-fi movie ever,” Klaus Schmäing, director of marketing at Burger King Germany, said in a press release.

So, if you’re anti-social, anywhere near Central Europe, and you have a hankering for a flame-broiled burger, seek out this very special BK and spoil the crap out of the new Star Wars debacle. To celebrate spoilers, here are some adorable Baby Yoda GIFs.

Photo: picture alliance (Getty Images)

