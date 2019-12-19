The Good Boyfriend’s Gift Guide to Getting Her Exactly What She Wants (Since You Haven’t Been Listening)
Obviously, you haven’t waited till the last minute to purchase a holiday gift for the special lady in your life. You’re not like that. You’ve better than that. In fact, you’re just checking to see what you could have gotten her had you chosen to wait. Thankfully, all these gifts are available on Amazon and can be on your doorstep within 48 hours if you’re a Prime member. But first, you must pick a gift that you didn’t forget. Keep reading to find out exactly what your girlfriend wants for the holidays.
Old Shanghai Kim+ONO Women's Kimono Robe
Old Shanghai's Kim+ONO Women's Robe looks and feels so much more expensive than it is. This silky kimono is perfect for lazy Sunday mornings or when getting ready before going out. Really, it's just a nice way to tell your girlfriend that you support her self-care. And if that's not love, we don't know what is.
Lanzom Women Lady Retro Wide Brim Hat
A hat is an accessory that can really define an outfit. Lanzom's Retro Wide Brim Hat For Women is no exception. This hat is seriously amazing quality for the price, so much so that your girlfriend will think you spent three times more than you did, which is perfect if you're broke as hell.
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Starter Kit
Gift her the Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Starter Kit if she's recently started to set her place up to be a smart house. With it, she can take her lighting to the next level and transform her space with a single tap in the Sengled Home app. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and easy to set up in any room, which is nice if you're forced to do it.
Kindle Paperwhite Latest Generation
So she reads a lot, but you have no idea what to get her. This is a no-brainer. Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is what every reader wants as a gift. It's the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet with a glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Plus, it's now waterproof, so she can enjoy reading in the bath or by the pool. Regardless of where she enjoys it, every time she picks it up, she'll be forced to remember you.
Royal Craft Wood's Luxury Bathtub Caddy
A gift that encourages her to take time to herself and chill out is always going to be the best gift. That's why she'll be wowed that you got her Royal Craft Wood's Luxury Bathtub Caddy. It comes with a waterproof book or tablet holder, a wine glass slot and two removable trays for bath and weed accessories because love is telling someone to get high in the tub.
Ovalware Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser
Do your girlfriend's wallet a huge favor and buy her the Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser. This way she can make her liquid fuel and take it with her on the go. If you're felling like a baller, throw in a 5-pound bag of Stone Street Cold Brew Coffee Beans. You just made her day for the next three months.
Herbivore Natural Coco Rose Body Polish
You will never care to understand what Coco Rose Body Polish is, but know it's going to make her skin soft. More importantly, it's going to make her happy.
BMJL Women's Casual Leopard Print Top
Leopard print is everywhere this season. You don't know that. You probably won't remember it after you read this. However, your girlfriend will think you do when you gift her BMJL Women's Casual Leopard Print Top, and that's all that matters.
Pretty Garden Women's Teddy Jacket
She will love Pretty Garden's Teddy Jacket. It's like a bear hug she can wear. Buy it.
Ross-Simons 19.20 Carat T.W. Drop Earrings
Dazzle her with a little jewelry like Ross-Simons 19.20 Carat T.W. Drop Earrings. For the price, you're not going to get a better deal and she's going to think you spent a whole lot more than you did. Win-win.
Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre Sport Flex High Waist Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga's Alloy Ombre Sport Legging is so cute she'll struggle to believe you picked it out.
UGG Slingback Wedge Sandal
Do these UGG Slingback Wedge Sandals look stupid? Who cares. Women love them and will be impressed you knew what to get her after waiting so long to go shopping.
Library of Flowers Forget Me Not Bubble Bath
Treat her to a tub of silky suds whenever she wants with Library of Flowers Forget Me Not Bubble Bath. This big glass bottle can be decorative, too.
