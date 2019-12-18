Living / Culture / Entertainment / Gear / Style
Ace Ventura

Ace Ventura Sneakers Are the Must-Have Shoes For the Movie’s 25th Anniversary

by Sabrina Cognata

It’s the 25th anniversary of the film that taught a generation of millennials two important things: to love your animal as though they’re family and that most adults talk out of their assholes. Yes, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is a quarter-century old. Although Jim Carrey gained notoriety on the Fox sketch comedy show In Living Color, the success of Ace Ventura made him a real-deal movie star. Carrey brought the character to life with his far-out facial expressions and catchphrases (like “Alrighty then”) that are still somehow relevant. So, obviously, the only way to celebrate this monumental occasion is with a commemorative sneaker from Ewing Athletics: the Ace Ventura x Mache x #Ewing 33 HI. Here’s a sneak peek at the new kicks and some of our favorite GIFs from the film.

Photo: Archive Photos / Stringer (Getty Images)

