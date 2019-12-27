Pornhub: A Year in Review (The Most Interesting Statistics to Come Out of 2019)

There’s no window into the human soul more telling than fresh statistics from Pornhub. And with over 11,000 hours of porn watched every single minute of 2019, there’s a lot of stats to pull from. It’s been a major growth year for smut films, with another 6.8 million new videos uploaded to the already impressive mass of internet porn. If you copied all that data onto hard drives and stacked them up, it would erect a porn tower Earth could proudly display into space. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the biggest trends in porn consumption and learn a little more about what it means to be horny and human in 2019.

1/12 Mature FTW Like an overnight sensation, the term GILF helped mature content sail into the No. 6 spot of searches that defined 2019. Is 2020 the year that Hillary Clinton finally becomes an "it" girl? Sources say no.

2/12 Men Out Beat Women Unsurprisingly, men outpaced women in global porn consumption by 7:3. However, women around the world did watch 3 percent more porn this year than they did in 2018. Only 20 more years and we'll totally be even.

3/12 The Rise of Amateur The most meteoric rise in 2019 has got to be in the field of amateur content. Not only was it the search term that defined 2019, Pornhub added 98,000 new verified amateur models to their roster. Take that, unemployment rate.

4/12 Japanese Back On Top Whether it's because of the amazing storylines or the impressive costuming, Japanese porn dominated both the most searched and most watched categories on Pornhub. It's a mighty feat for such a small island nation.



5/12 Aliens Maybe we have Captain Marvel to thank for this, but aliens captured second place in the category of search terms that defined 2019 (sorry, anal), proving that we humans are at last ready to make peace with the galaxy. Or ready to have a few fun nights with the galaxy and then never call again. Either way.

6/12 Windows OS Is the Preferred OS of Wankers Bill Gates is one of the most successful businessmen on the planet, and now we know why. Windows OS makes people horny. An extraordinary 75 percent of desktop users achieved liftoff on a Windows system and Bill Gates couldn't be happier.

7/12 Cartoon Porn Holds Strong The missing link between imagination and real life is probably cartoon porn. Hentai (anime and manga porn) was the second most-searched item of the year. Similarly, video game porn continued to hold strong, despite Fortnite slipping down the rankings.

8/12 Mobile Consumption Takes the Lead Porn in the palm of our hands has pretty much been the dream of all mankind since the fourth grade, which explains why 83.7 percent of all porn was consumed on a mobile device. It's way too easy not to get any work done.



9/12 The Avengers Superheroes made everyone super horny this year. The Avengers were by far the most searched-for movie characters in 2019 (up 231 percent from last year). Alternately, Joker porn skyrocketed 3,345 percent over 2018, while Zelda was the most searched-for video game character. (They don't call him a legend for nothing.)

10/12 Thailand Goes the Distance In 2019, Thailand lasted the longest when self-congratulating. Clocking in at 11 minutes 21 seconds per Pornhub visit, Thailand beat out every other country in the world for this great honor. Russia, on the other hand, was the quickest to mine for gold with an average time of 8 minutes and 35 seconds. Keep working on that, Russia.

11/12 The Freaks Come Out at Night Apparently in 2019, when the clock struck 12, people everywhere felt the need to unload their stressful day all over the rug. Talk about a midnight snack.

12/12 USA Watches The Most Porn...By a Landslide Seriously. No other country even came close. As a nation, we consumed nearly three times as much porn as runner-up Japan. But before we start celebrating, just remember one thing: as soon as China starts accessing porn, there's a good chance we'll lose our spot as No. 1. So tell your girlfriend you can't go out tonight because you have a patriotic duty to perform. She'll understand.

