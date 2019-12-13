Bartender Approved: Pairing Whiskey With Your Favorite Christmas Cookies

The holidays are jam-packed with sweets, and none are more coveted than Christmas cookies. From gingersnaps to frosted sugar cookies, we love them all. And, as with most treats, we prefer to wash them down with whiskey. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite whiskeys to pair with Christmas cookies. Check out all of their answers below.

Photo: ersler (Getty Images)

1/11 Ardbeg 10 “Ardbeg 10. This single malt Scotch whisky has a smoky peat flavor that pairs will with the sugars in cookies and pastries, especially rich and creamy ones.” – Ron Manlapid, bartender at Menlo Tavern’s in Menlo Park, California Photo: Ardbeg

2/11 Blackened American Whiskey “Blackened American Whiskey, definitely. This whiskey drinks super smooth with very desserty honey, sweet maple notes, and a slightly burnt/spiced ending to it. I would consider this to be a sweeter whiskey. With its sugary tasting notes, it would be a lovely pair with some traditional holiday sugar cookies." – Cameron Lang, bartender at Center Hub in Irvine, California Photo: Blackened American Whiskey

3/11 Crown Royal Apple “I’d choose Crown Royal Apple. The flavor profile lends itself to holiday sugar cookies and gingerbread. It’s lovely for the season.” – Jay Oakley, bartender at B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore Photo: Crown Royal

4/11 Glenglassaugh Revival “We’re going to need a nice creamy, round malt with a heavy sherry influence, so how about Glenglassaugh Revival? The rich chocolate and red berry flavors make it almost a cookie in its own right.” – Daniel Burns, manager and bar lead at Elixir in San Francisco Photo: Glenglassaugh



5/11 High West Double Rye “I’ve been a big fan of High West Whiskey Double Rye from Park City, Utah, for the past decade and I could not think of a better way to enjoy freshly baked sugar cookies topped with an American vanilla buttercream. The cookie would be soft, buttery and tender, allowing the flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and honey to cut through from the whiskey.” – Paul Sanchez, general manager of Alma Cocina Latina in Baltimore Photo: High West

6/11 Kyro Rye “My grandmother used to make molasses cookies during the holiday season. If I could get them now, I would pair them with a rye whiskey. The winter spice, root beer and bitter dark chocolate flavors of Kyro Rye would go perfect with them.” – Rob Hall, bartender at Dusek’s Board and Beer in Chicago Photo: Kyro Distillery

7/11 Maker's Mark “My favorite whiskey to pair with cookies is Maker’s Mark. It has a great round flavor that really works well with the assortment of cookies you’re likely going to have.” – Lauren Mathews, lead bartender at Urbana in Washington, D.C. Photo: Maker’s Mark

8/11 Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey “I personally love cinnamon cookies. As a South Floridian without the cold and snow, those cookies feel like the holidays. Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey’s unique vanilla and honey profile is the perfect complement to cinnamon cookies. Shot and a cookie? Yeah, I think Santa would like that.” – Hector Acevedo, owner/operator of Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen in Miami Photo: Proper No. Twelve



9/11 Rieger Monogram Whiskey “Rieger's Monogram Whiskey out of Kansas City. It's finished in Oloroso sherry casks and has a small amount of sherry mixed into it as whiskies made in that city did 140 years ago. That nuttiness would enhance any decent cookie.” – Nick Detrich, co-owner, Jewel of the South in New Orleans Photo: J. Rieger Co

10/11 Elmer T. Lee Barrel Strength Bourbon “Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel as it is the perfect strength for holiday sipping at 90 proof, has just the right amount of spice undertones, and at 12 years of age it provides alluring flavors of vanilla, maple, and dried peach.” – Scott Kollig, beverage director of Rye Street Tavern in Baltimore Photo: Buffalo Trace

11/11 Westland Sherry Wood Whiskey “Westland Sherry Wood is one of my favorite whiskies with beautiful notes of coco nips and syrupy sherry shining through. It pairs wonderfully with Christmas cookies.” – Mike Raymond, owner of The Cottonmouth Club in Houston Photo: Westland Whiskey

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.