10 Mandatory Power Moves to Make Your Life Amazing in 2020

Keep Family Off Your Facebook Feed

Keep elder family ties disconnected on most social media platforms. Save yourself the embarrassment. Facebook started as a way to get laid. For this reason, it is recommended that you do not accept friend requests from family. Reassure these loved ones IRL that they are very important to you, but stand firm on your web blockade. When you let them in, you censor yourself and the other like-minded Neanderthals in your inner circle that crave the inappropriate banter that gets us all to the weekend.