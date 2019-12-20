10 Free Christmas Gift Ideas That Will Earn You Major Points With Your Significant Other

Is it just us, or are the holidays kind of stressful? Between decorating the house, getting time off work, and arranging travel plans, there’s very little gas left in the tank (or money in the bank) to figure out a Christmas gift for your significant other. Luckily, the best things in life are free. So, whether you use this life hack as a way to pad your jolly offerings or as the whole Christmas morning kit and kaboodle, just remember, they can’t stay mad at you forever. Merry Christmas!

Photo: Steve Prezant (Getty Images)

1/10 The Family Airport Pickup Teach her the beauty of non-consumption this year by offering to pick up her entire family from the airport on Christmas Eve. Sure, you'll have to make several trips to pick up all 12 of them, but she'll love you for being so helpful.

2/10 Be the Buffer Things can get awkward around the holidays as long-dormant family issues awaken after a few cups of mulled wine. Be the buffer between your bae and drunk aunt Nancy and you'll be a holiday hero.

3/10 Expensive Cheese Tasting One-up the bag of Cool Ranch Doritos you gave her last year and take your lover on a fun date to the best cheese shop in town. Finish the evening by feigning an allergic reaction and rushing out of the store screaming. It's a victimless crime.

4/10 Chop All the Wood Use the weather to your advantage and give the gift of warmth. With another cold snap on the way, she's going to need a stockpile of firewood to keep her warm during the long winter nights.



5/10 Fancy Dinner Two words: mystery shop.

6/10 Go For a Checkup If she really loves you, she'll be more interested in you finally going to the doctor to check out that weird mole on your back than a beautiful necklace handcrafted on Etsy.

7/10 Ice Skating on a Frozen Pond (In the Middle of Nowhere) A lovely skate on a frozen pond way out in the boonies is where romance meets huge savings.

8/10 One Month of Full Body Massages Who can resist the gift of free massage? Especially when the gift includes one massage per day for an entire month. Just be sure to treat yourself to a massage first so you know what you're doing.



9/10 Learn to Dance The future embarrassment you save her at weddings will be worth its weight in gold.

10/10 Agree to See 'Cats' With Her OK. Maybe some things aren't worth the price. It might be time to rethink this whole free gift thing and pawn your watch.

