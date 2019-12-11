10 Delicious Tricks to Outsmart Your Holiday Weight Gain

Weigh in.

No one likes stepping on the scale, but if you’re serious about maintaining your weight during the holidays, you have to hold yourself accountable. Weigh yourself once a week (more often can be nerve-wracking and less often will make it harder to make adjustments if you’ve gone off the rails). Use the same scale at the same time and place every week, like at the gym first thing on Friday morning. If the numbers are creeping up, you’ll have to eat less and move more. It's simple math.