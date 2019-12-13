Zen and the Art of Regifting: How to Get Away With Holiday Murder

Upcycling is tres en vogue. Gone are the days where regifting is a holiday faux pas. Instead, it’s becoming more and more the norm. A survey conducted by the app Mercari found that more Americans than ever are choosing to regift unused items to family and friends, not that we needed to tell you that. You probably are already doing it. In fact, the survey found that 61 percent of Americans say they’re totally chill with receiving a second-hand item as a gift, especially if it’s something that’s particularly hard to find or one of a kind. So if regifting fits your budget better, all need to do is keep reading to find out how to make it work for you.

1/8 Regifting Isn't Lazy You're not rifling through the back of your closet. Regifting is more than that. You're going to visit second-hand shops and vintage stores to find something as unique as the person you're giving a gift to.

2/8 That Hard Work Pays Off If you're willing to do the leg work, you can find an impressive amount of gifts for next to nothing, which means more money for you.

3/8 Regifting Is an Art You're not simply redistributing junk you don't want. You're connecting the dots between previously owned items and the people who'd love them.

4/8 But Don't Get Sloppy You don't want to dump something you don't want on someone else who doesn't want it. That's tactless.



5/8 Because People Aren't Stupid It's pretty obvious when you're literally wrapping up the trash you do not want. If you're not going to put time and effort into finding the perfect gift for someone, you shouldn't even attempt this.

6/8 Treat Your Upcycled Gift Like a Treasure If you give someone a used gift in a plastic bag, you're trash. And you're regifting wrong. Once you've located that hard-to-find band T-shirt or that one-of-a-kind jewelry box, wrap it up. Add a bow. Make sure it looks special.

7/8 Then Wait For Their Reaction If you put in the time and effort to find something unique for you loved one, they'll know. Part of regifting a present is putting in the legwork to find a gift that no one else will be giving and that makes it more special.

8/8 And Celebrate Pat yourself on the back because you saved money, avoided contributing to the never-ending cycle that's consumerism, and made someone happy, all with one gift.

Will you be regifting anything this holiday season? Let us know in the comments what your plan is!

