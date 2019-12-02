Cyber Monday Mandatory Guide to the Biggest Price Drops of the Season
The advent of the internet made way for the evolution of Black Friday into Cyber Monday. Not only does it directly compete with Black Friday in terms of sales, but you get to shop from the comfort of your own home (aka in your underwear). Even though the prices for Black Friday were pretty stellar, Amazon is coming in swinging with deals that will blow your mind but not the money in your wallet. Keep reading to see Cyber Monday’s biggest price drops of the season.
Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage
For Cyber Monday, Amazon has dropped the price of its Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite to $84.99. That's a 35 percent discount and $45 price drop.
All-New Kindle - Now With a Built-In Front Light - Black - Includes Special Offers
The All-New Kindle will be a steal on Cyber Monday with a 33 percent price drop. It can be yours for $59.99, which is a $30 price drop.
All-New Fire TV Cube, Hands-Free With Alexa Built In, 4K Ultra HD, Streaming Media Player, Released 2019
Amazon debuted its All-New Fire TV Cube in 2019 but is selling it on Cyber Monday for 25 percent off its retail price. Take it home for $89.99.
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With Alexa Built In, Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and Alexa Voice Remote
The Firestick is one of the best ways to stream TV, which is why the upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device is such a Cyber Monday steal. Purchase it for half off at $24.99.
Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player 2019 Edition With Alexa Built In, Includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD With 2 Free Months of Showtime
Get the Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player 2019 Edition for only $19.99 this Cyber Monday. It's not only half off, but you'll also get a free two-month subscription of Showtime as an added bonus.
TCL 50S425 50-Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)
If you're still in the market for a TV, don't let this deal pass you by. Take home the TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) for $239.99. That's a 50 percent price drop so these babies will sell out fast.
Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor 3 Camera Kit, Smart Security Camera With Cloud Storage Included, 2-Way Audio, 2-Year Battery Life
If you're looking to up your outdoor security system, definitely pick up the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor 3 Camera Kit. It's on sale through Cyber Monday at a 26 percent discount and can be yours for $184.99.
Echo Show 8 - HD 8
Simplify your life with the Echo Show 8 - HD 8" Smart Display. Its price has dropped nearly 40 percent and can be yours for only $79.99.
Echo Show 5 – Compact Smart Display with Alexa - Charcoal
Make your home smarter with the Echo Show 5. For Cyber Monday, it's on sale for $49.99, which is a 44 percent discount. However, if you're looking to purchase two of them, there's a deeper discount. Buy two for $89.99 with code SHOW52PK.
Echo (3rd Gen) – Charcoal and 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free With Autorenewal
Listen to all your favorite music while staying on top of everything in your life with the Echo (3rd Gen) Speaker. For $59.99 you can take home the speaker with four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. That's a 55 percent discount that's hard to beat.
All-New Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart Speaker With Clock and Alexa - Sandstone
Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the All-New Echo Dot (3rd Gen), is now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or display a timer. And it's nearly 50 percent off and can be yours for only $34.99.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-Free Gaming)
Step into the future with the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-Free Gaming). This Xbox gaming console is a steal at $149.00, which is 40 percent off its sticker price.
What have you been waiting to buy on Cyber Monday? Will you spend more than you expected? Let us know in the comments!
