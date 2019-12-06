Living / Gear / Style
holiday party style

The 2019 Mandatory Holiday Party Style For The Fashion Forward Gentleman

by Sabrina Cognata

The holiday season is upon us, which means a revolving door of seasonal parties that you’ll have to dress up for. It’s time to clean up and show off all the personal growth you’ve accomplished this year (because you’ve obviously moved forward and accomplished that list of goals for 2019, didn’t you?). Well, in the case that you’re just shy of (or even nowhere near) accomplishing your goals, you still deserve to look stylish. Nothing screams success story like looking good. Keep scrolling to check out the holiday party style that’ll make everyone think you’re making a million bucks already.

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Footloose: What Your Girlfriend’s Shoes Say About Her Sex Style

Lookin’ sharp: How To Nail Prince Harry’s Royal Suit Style On A Commoner’s Budget

What will you be wearing to holiday parties? Will any of these pieces show up on your must-have list? Let us know in the comments!

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.