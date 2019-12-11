The Top 10 Cities For Cheaters (And How They Got So Damn Unfaithful)

Now that winter’s here, you may find yourself struggling to stay faithful, according to data compiled by Ashley Madison for their winter wanderlust list. The list uses last year’s winter sign-up data to identify which U.S. cities cheat the most once temperatures drop. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops the list, taking home the title of most unfaithful American city. Seven California cities appear on the list, with Anaheim, Long Beach, and Santa Ana as the Golden State’s most adulterous cities. The Southwest rounded out the list of cheaters with Irving and Garland, Texas, as well as newcomer Scottsdale, Arizona. Now that we know who’s on the list, we’ve crunched the data to tell you why they’re there.

1/11 1. Jersey City, New Jersey The answer's simple. The inhabitants of Jersey City spend all winter trying to recreate the drama of Jersey Shore.

2/11 2. Newark, New Jersey They're competing with Jersey City. Duh.

3/11 3. Anaheim, California The only thing better than a fairy tale ending is a happy one. The inhabitants of Anaheim know this; they also know the only thing better than the happiest place on Earth is a happy ending from someone other than your partner.

4/11 4. Irving, Texas The city of Irving's motto is actually, "Cheat on them!" So this all oddly makes sense.



5/11 5. Long Beach, California Long Beach is a port city and where there are ports, there are port whores, which accounts for all the infidelity.

6/11 6. Santa Ana, California Everyone in the O.C. is 100 percent hotter and richer than you are. So they obviously spend all their free time conducting illicit affairs.

7/11 7. Garland, Texas Garland is a suburb of Dallas, and rich suburban people are the only ones who have the time to cheat.

8/11 8. Fremont, California This Silicon Valley suburb is home to a lot of nerds who use their very limited free time destroying marriages with the same ease they did the internet and social media.



9/11 9. Irvine, California Irvine is also in the O.C., so the O.C. rule is still in effect.

10/11 10. Scottsdale, Arizona Scottsdale is well known for attracting Boomer retirees who cheat on their wives.

11/11 The Winter Wanderlust List Is your city naughty or nice? Photo: Ashley Madison

Do you call one of these cheater cities home? If so, are you as unfaithful as the numbers indicate? Let us know if you disagree in the comments!

