How to Handle Your Anxiety in the Bedroom (And Beyond) Using Cannabis

By now you’ve probably heard that cannabis can fix whatever ails you, especially when it comes to sex. So if your “problem” is a bit more sensitive, don’t fret. First of all, it might feel overwhelming admitting it, but know you’re not alone. When you have performance anxiety, relaxing long enough to prove you’re Don Juan seems impossible. However, there are things you can do to put your anxiety to bed (but not in that way). Here are our picks for cannabis products that’ll help you keep your cool in the bedroom and beyond.

Photo: Carina König / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/8 Papas & Barkley Releaf Body Oil Releaf Body Oil is a perfect massage oil pain relief solution. It's formulated to allow for minimal friction and maximum cannabinoid exposure. Plus, it's infused with a 3:1 THC:CBD ratio to soothe your entire body so you can focus on more important things. Photo: Papas & Barkley

2/8 Dosist Arouse Vape Dosist Pens are designed to dispense the perfect dose of 2.25 milligrams. That way you never get too high or too out of it. Their award-winning Arouse pen is designed to do all this for you in the bedroom. It's a 10:1 THC to CBD formula designed to awaken your senses and produce a sense of euphoria in not only the bedroom but your life. Photo: Dosist

3/8 Velvet Swing Lube Velvet Swing Lube is formulated for a woman, but can do just as much for a man in the sex department. It enhances pleasure and fun through cannabis’ singularly sexy effects on the human body. It takes about 2o minutes to kick in and will have you relaxed and ready to get down and dirty like a pro. Photo: Velvet Swing

4/8 CannaMojo For Men CannaMojo combines a supplement formula with the power of CBD to provide users with a one-of-kind experience. With it, you'll enjoy a better erection, increased control and endurance, maximize your natural size, and experience full-throttle pleasure for you and your partner. Try out CannaMojo's tester pack and see what it does for your performance. Photo: CannaMojo



5/8 Plant People's Be Calm If taking the edge off is really all you want to do, look no further than Plant People's Be Calm. These pills can tone down your anxiety in the bedroom and beyond. They're formulated with regeneratively grown hemp extract (CBD) and adaptogenic herbs to promote balance, soothe stress, and rejuvenate the body and mind. Photo: Plant People

6/8 Sexy Time Personal Intimacy Oil Apothecanna's Sexy Time Personal Intimacy Oil soothes your sensual spots for comfort and pleasure before, during, and after sex. Stimulate your body’s natural chemistry with enhanced blood flow, heightened sensitivity, and arousing aromatherapy. Photo: Apothecanna

7/8 Luminous Botanicals Universal Cannabis Tonic Universal Cannabis Tonic can be used for a variety of ailments, none more important than sexually related performance anxiety. It's the first and only cannabis medicine designed to be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles and aching joints, as well as applied by both men and women to enhance sensual pleasure. Photo: Luminous Botanicals

8/8 Garden Society's Cannabis Infused Chocolates Nothing gets the senses going like the taste of quality chocolate. This is why Garden Society's Cannabis Infused Chocolates will revolutionize how you deal with performance anxiety. They're infused with a calming Indica strain to relax the senses so you can slip into a more tantalizing frame of mind. Photo: Garden Society

Go green: The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide For Everything CBD to Calm Your Nerves

Have you used cannabis in the bedroom? Would you recommend it to others? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.