Thanksgiving cannabis

Danksgiving: The Green Wednesday Guide to Bringing Cannabis to the Turkey Day Dinner Table

by Sabrina Cognata

Here at Mandatory, we believe that cannabis can make everything better…even dealing with your dysfunctional family over the holidays. Well, if getting high can get you through a meal like Thanksgiving, imagine what it could do for everyone else at the table. However, we never recommend dosing anyone with anything they haven’t consented to. That said, if you have the kind of family where you can turn turkey day into Danksgiving, we salute you. Keep reading for our recommendations for everyone at the table.

How would Danksgiving go over with your family? Are they riding the cannabis prohibition wave? Let us know in the comments!

