Living / Life Hacks
livestream Thanksgiving Dinner

Honest Timeline: Thanksgiving Dinner If It Were Streamed Live

by Sabrina Cognata

Thanksgiving, a holiday rooted in gluttony, is the OG celebration of this extremely flawed country. These days, massaging the wounded bird that’s our collective ego is tedious work. So a simple Thanksgiving dinner just doesn’t cut it. Everyone you know will be TikToking and Instagramming their family gathering, which is why you — a complete visionary — must livestream Thanksgiving instead. Not only is it an excuse to invite your friends from around the world, but it’ll also cut down on the mess. Keep reading to see how Thanksgiving dinner would go if you’d simply let the world in on how you do it.

Photo: Kyle Monk (Getty Images)

Mandatory manners: How to Act Like a Big Boy at the Thanksgiving Table This Year

Oopsie: 12 Things Guaranteed to Go Wrong at Your First Grown-Up Thanksgiving

Well, do you think you might want to livestream your Thanksgiving next year? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.