The World / Cannabis

Kamala Harris Wants to Hire Your Out-of-Work Weed Dealer to Run Pot Shops (Especially If They Went to Prison For It)

by Mandatory Editors

Kamala Harris likes to kick ass and get people jobs who sell grass. Or at least, used to before they went to prison for it. That’s right, the fifth and least exciting Democratic Debate this November showed a strong-voiced California senator speak out about marijuana laws, advocating that weed being legalized federally and that those serving sentences for crimes related to running their own personal pot shops out of their living room, well, Harris wants to not only release them but hand them jobs running the very pot shops that she’d be opening. Toke on, Senator. Toke on.

Photo: via Rolling Stone

RANKED! The Worst Thanksgiving Foods You Could Possibly Bring to the Party

12 Things Guaranteed to Go Wrong at Your First Grown-Up Thanksgiving

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.