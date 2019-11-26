Living / Life Hacks

Mandatory Manners: How to Act Like a Big Boy at the Thanksgiving Table This Year

by Ken Franklin

There’s something about going home for the holidays that triggers all the old patterns from our past that we thought we’d outgrown. But we’ve come too far this year, hit too many milestones, and had too many personal epiphanies to repeat any bad habits. So when you show up at your parents’ house for Thanksgiving dinner and mom tells you there isn’t enough space for you at the big table this year, don’t fall for the bait. Keep your cool, hand her the big boy chair you brought from the city, and let her know your days at the kids’ table are over.

Photo: Colleen Hayes (Getty Images)

