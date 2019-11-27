Green Wednesday: 10 Ways to Make Your Holiday Party Earth-Friendly For Your Drunk Friends

All we want for Christmas is not to die due to climate change. It seems like a simple enough wish, right? Well, if you want to save the planet, you have to take action and make changes, even in the way you host your holiday party. Thankfully, putting on an Earth-friendly shindig isn’t as overwhelming or complicated as it seems. With just a few simple hacks, your holiday get-together (or get-drunk-together) can be an eco-conscious event. Read on to find out how to go green this holiday season. We promise Santa will reward you for it.

1/10 Get a real tree. Fake trees are Satan's playthings. Or something like that. They also just make us sad. Real trees are actually the more sustainable choice and fill your living space with that inimitable evergreen scent.

2/10 Decorate naturally. Sure, you could go to Target and buy some cheap centerpiece made from landfill-ready materials. Or you could just shop your own backyard for acorns, twigs, and other natural decorative items and show off your creativity instead.

3/10 Switch to LED holiday lights. LED lights use 80 to 90 percent less electricity than standard lights and last up to 25 times longer. Translation: more bright light bang for your buck.

4/10 Ask your guests to RSVP. It's a pain in the ass to RSVP, but if you tell your guests you're trying to reduce food waste, hopefully their conscience will get the best of them and they'll bother to tell you if they're coming or not.



5/10 Make the meal vegetarian or vegan. With a plethora of meat-free recipes at your fingertips thanks to the internet, there's no excuse for not trying a vegetarian or vegan spread at your party this year. Too lazy to cook? Get apps catered from your local co-op.

6/10 Serve biodynamic wines. Biodynamic is the new buzzword in booze. It's basically the imbibable equivalent of organic and sustainably raised food. Vineyards loyal to biodynamic practices aim to protect the land they farm and refrain from adding yeast or sulfites to their wines.

7/10 Use reusable glassware, dishes, and cutlery. Yeah, you'll have to wash the dishes, but future generations will thank you for not dumping more paper and plastic plates into the ocean.

8/10 Set up recycling stations. If a pug can figure out how to sort recyclables, so can you. The easier you make recycling, the more people will do it.



9/10 Get rid of traditional wrapping paper. There are plenty of materials lying around your house right now that you can wrap gifts with, like old posters, newspapers, and fabric scraps. Swap gift boxes for reusable tins, jars, or cans. Your gift recipients will never guess what you got them!

10/10 Give battery-free gifts. Batteries are big sellers during the holidays, but they don't often get recycled. So, sorry, no vibrating sex toys for anyone on your list this year!

