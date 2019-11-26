Living / Food & Drink
Thanksgiving

Mandatory Thanksgiving Day Drinking Guide: Pairing the Perfect Drink With Each Part of Your Turkey Day

by Christopher Osburn

On the surface, Thanksgiving is all about turkey, stuffing, gravy, and all the other seasonally appropriate foods we love, plus lots of laughs and good times with friends and family. But there’s a lot of stress before and during the evening that we don’t really think about beforehand because we’re blinded by nostalgia. That is, until you realize on Thanksgiving morning that you forgot to start thawing the turkey, which is apparently too big for the oven. And your in-laws (who arrived two days early) are nit-picking everything you’ve done to prepare for turkey day. It’s enough to drive you to drink. And you definitely will. But, as with any drinking-related holiday, you need a game plan. That’s why we’ve come up with a helpful Thanksgiving drinking primer to help make your day as stress-free as possible, even if you made a ridiculous amount of cornbread stuffing only to find out half of your guests don’t eat gluten.

