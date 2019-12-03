10 Unlikely Places You Can Make Into a House Party (Now That Airbnb ‘Party Houses’ Are Banned)
Airbnb doesn’t want you to have fun anymore. How do we know? Because the online marketplace for tourist rentals recently banned party houses. So where does this leave young extroverts who want to host 50 of their closest friends (and a few strangers who straggle in) for some booze-fueled debauchery? Out on the street, that’s where! But fret not, party people, for we’ve rounded up 10 party house alternatives so you can get the party started and keep it rockin’ all night long.
Cover Photo: Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury (Getty Images)
Invite them all: 11 Kinds of People Who Are the Absolute Best to Bring to a Party
1/10
The YMCA
You can get yourself clean. You can have a good meal. You can do whatever you feel! OK, maybe the YMCA has changed a bit since The Village People sang its praises. Still, most modern YMCAs have a party room you can reserve. Even better, you can race your fellow partygoers on the track, jump in the pool, or sweat it out in the sauna together. (Err…maybe not that last one.)
2/10
A Neighbor's Backyard
The grass is greener on the other side! Just wait for your neighbor’s RV to pull out of the driveway on Friday evening, then plan your epic party for the following night. Trampled grass, empty beer bottles, and unidentified bodily fluids await your neighbor’s return, but they’ll never be able to pin it on you. Probably.
3/10
The Circle K Parking Lot
Strange things are afoot at the Circle K, which makes it the perfect place to host all your Bill and Ted-loving friends. Will a time-traveling phone booth randomly drop into the middle of your kegger? Who knows! But you might as well give a try and find out!
4/10
The VFW
If dive bars are your aesthetic but you need ample room to party, hit up your local VFW. Your guests will enjoy the peanut-shells-on-the-floor atmosphere and a greasy food menu, plus there’ll be a bunch of old guys on stools telling war stories to liven up the festivities.
5/10
A Bowling Alley
Gather a bunch of your buddies, put on those ugly ass shoes, and get your party rolling at a local bowling alley. A little competition, bad music, and bottomless pitches of beer are all you need to have a good time.
6/10
The Middle of Nowhere
Find a secluded patch of land in a public park, build a bonfire, and let your inner summer camp kid go crazy. Don’t forget the musical instruments!
7/10
The Public Library
This venue is for partygoers who like a challenge. Can you host a silent dance party? Give it a shot! Gather in a library conference room with your nearest and dearest and sneak some snacks in. See how long you last until you get kicked out.
8/10
An Apartment Building Party Room
We never said it had to be your apartment building’s party room. It’s not that hard to get into any ol’ random apartment. Just stand by the door like you’re trying to fish your keys out of your pocket and within five minutes, someone will surely let you in. From there, just follow the signs to the party room and set up shop. It’ll be hours before anyone realizes you don’t actually live there.
9/10
A Hotel Room
Sure, you could rent event space in the hotel, but why pay the big bucks when you could just cram into a hotel room? It's the ideal setting for an "intimate" shindig. Bonus: the beds are right there in case you find someone willing to sleep with you!
10/10
A Church Basement
A small donation is all it takes to get access to this holiest of spaces. If you love hot dish, blue-haired ladies, bad lighting, and the opportunity to be saved by our lord and savior after your sinful soiree, this is your next party central.
Buzzkill: NoiseAware Threatens To End Airbnb Partying Forever
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.