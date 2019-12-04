The Mandatory Stocking Stuffer Guide For the Best Gifts Under $20 (That She’ll See as Priceless)
Thanks to the capitalistic roots of the holiday season, you simply cannot purchase one gift for the person you love. This is especially true when picking the best stocking stuffers for the one you love. These small tokens of your affection highlight the things you know and love about the woman in your life. However, it can get pretty expensive to pull off, which is why we created the Mandatory Stocking Stuffer Guide with gifts she’ll love that are under $20. Make her happy and save money. What more could you want?
Photo: Jessica Peterson (Getty Images)
Wow her: 10 Gifts She Secretly Wants For The Holidays
1/13
S.Leaf Pearl Cat Earrings
S.Leaf's Pearl Cat Earrings are the perfect stocking stuffer for every cat lady. They're made from top AAA mirror luster freshwater cultured pearl with a solid sterling silver backing. They're dressy, playful, and (most importantly) under $20.
Photo: Amazon
2/13
La Jolíe Muse White Tea Soy Wax Candle
La Jolíe Muse White Tea Soy Wax Candle is an ideal stocking stuffer for any lady in your life. It's lovingly designed in a classic French style making it a perfect addition to any room. However, it's the scent that will have her wondering how you got so good at gift-giving.
Photo: Amazon
3/13
La Pure 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask
Women go crazy for 24K gold anything, including La Pure's 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask. Stuff these in her stocking so she can feel like a queen while performing her self-care routine.
Photo: Amazon
4/13
Hillside-Kit Crystal Lid Flask
If the lady in your life loves to imbibe, help her sneak drinks in style with Hillside-Kit Crystal Lid Flask. The base comes in a variety of colors, but the crystal lid remains the same. It's sleek, classy, and the perfect size to fit in a clutch (the tiny purse she loses when wasted).
Photo: Amazon
5/13
Lucky Fish Zodiac Jewelry Dish
Add some twinkle to her trinkets with Lucky Feather's Zodiac Ring Holder. The ceramic jewelry dish holds necklaces, bracelets, and other baubles. Each jewelry dish is embossed with gold-tone constellation accents reflecting her astrological sign. All you have to do is remember what that is.
Photo: Amazon
6/13
Simple Elephant Planner 2020
If she's got big dreams and you want to support her achieving them, tuck the Simple Elephant's 2020 Planner into her stocking. It has the perfect setup to help her focus on goals, be productive, and carve a path to success for high achievers. You just have to hope in doing that she doesn't choose to leave you.
Photo: Amazon
7/13
Skin Food Black Sugar Mask
Surprise her by stuffing her stocking with the Korean beauty bestseller Skin Food's Black Sugar Mask. The black sugar used in Skin Food's mask is organically produced without the use of pesticides or harmful chemicals. It will leave her face looking fresh and dewy, just like she wants (which really matters, even if you don't understand why).
Photo: Amazon
8/13
Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Deck
Surprise your little mystic with a new deck of tarot cards this Christmas. Everyday Tarot's Mini Tarot Deck will not only fit perfectly in her stocking but also in her life.
Photo: Amazon
9/13
Halluci Velvet Memory Foam House Slippers
When she pulls Halluci Velvet Memory Foam House Slippers out of her stocking, she'll be impressed. However, once she puts them on, she'll know you did your research. They're made with memory foam so each time she wears them she'll feel like she's walking on air.
Photo: Amazon
10/13
BookBone's The Original Weighted Rubber Bookmark
BookBone's The Original Weighted Rubber Bookmark is the perfect gift for your little bookworm. It sticks to the page and won't slide off, even when the book is tilted. The BookBone holds books open so she can do more exciting things with her hands, like check her phone.
Photo: Amazon
11/13
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Winter is coming. For some, it's already here and wreaking havoc on her skin, especially her hands. Pamper them with Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set, which includes almond milk hand cream, shea butter hand repair cream, and lemon butter cuticle cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.
Photo: Amazon
12/13
La Belle Vie Spa Grade Jade Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tool Set
Help her amp up her self-care routine with La Belle Vie's Spa Grade Jade Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tool Set. It will help her achieve spa-quality skin. We'd explain how but you don't actually care and we respect that.
Photo: Amazon
13/13
Divine Organics Bath Bombs Kit
Enrich her bathtime and her senses with Divine Organics' Bath Bombs Kit. They're vegan, organic, and naturally gluten-free. Best of all, they're formulated to help her detox, relax, and moisturize with the perfect blend of essential oils.
Photo: Amazon
Vibrating yoga pants FTW: Over-the-Top Tech Gifts You Don’t Need But Definitely Want
What did you plan to stuff your girlfriend’s stocking with this Christmas? Do any of these gifts fit the bill for what you’re looking for? Let us know in the comments!
Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.