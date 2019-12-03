The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide For Men Who Need to Treat Themselves
Let’s talk about the most important person you’re probably overlooking during the holiday hustle and bustle. No, we’re not talking about your mail carrier (but don’t forget them either). We’re talking about you. When was the last time you truly spoiled yourself? Instead of spreading yourself too thin, treat yourself. Hell, get yourself more than one thing. Enjoy our picks for what you should buy yourself with our Mandatory holiday gift guide for men who need to get themselves something special.
Hari Mari's Nokona Adobe Desert Boots
Hari Mari's Nokona Adobe Desert Boots are made with Nokona baseball glove leather and premium pig leather lining. They're made for comfort with a dual-density memory foam insert for superior, all-day wearability. However, it's all the compliments you're going to get on them that'll make them your favorite piece of footwear.
Gen!us Sativa Vape Pen (Jack Herer)
Named for the legend, Jack Herer Gen!us Vape Pen uses the sativa-dominant strain that inspires cerebral elevation. It's got a spicy scent reminiscent of the redwoods, which is a real treat if you're into smelling tall trees, but even better if you're into a calm, heady high.
No. 552 Cooper & Thief Bartender Bag
Each limited-edition, hand-numbered No. 552 Cooper & Thief Bartender Bag combines functionality with a hint of mischief for the modern cocktail aficionado. Additionally, it comes equipped with a full set of essential cocktail tools so you can craft the perfect cocktail wherever you go. In addition to the bitchin' bag, you get a Hawthorne strainer, muddler bar spoon, julep strainer, and a jigger.
Proper No. Twelve
Connor McGregor has an Irish whiskey out and you should man up and drink it. Proper No. Twelve's triple-distilled Irish whiskey is an ultra-smooth blend of fine grain and single malt with hints of vanilla, honey, and toasted wood. Who needs a drink now?
Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluethooth Headphones
When it comes to superior sound, quality, and execution of product, Skullcandy's Crusher ANC Headphones are a step above the rest. They come with an adjustable sensory base, digital active noise cancellation and personalized sound with Skullcandy's app. What more could you want to block out the world?
Ounce of Nature's Rapid Recovery Sleeping Masque
If you don't have a routine for your face because you're "too lazy," think again. Ounce of Nature's Rapid Recovery Sleeping Masque won't just leave you looking refreshed and vibrant. It's also a two-step product. You put it on at night before you go to bed, then rinse it off in the morning upon waking up.
GuruNanda Top 6 Essential Oils Set
GuruNanda's Top 6 Essential Oil Set is the perfect starter kit or gift set for anyone interested in altering their environment with aromatherapy. The set includes 100 percent pure and natural verified therapeutic grade lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemongrass, orange, and cedarwood essential oils. For an added bonus, pick up GuruNanda's World's First Water-less Plugin.
Corala Complete Weighted Blanket Set
Treat yourself to the gift of incredible sleep with Corala Complete Weighted Blanket Set. It includes a premium 60 x 80-inch 20-pound weighted blanket in a lovely living coral color. Plus, you also get two duvets with your purchase. One is grey dotted minky fabric for winter and the other is a pure, 100 percent cotton duvet for summer. So in one purchase you can self-soothe and have your bedding situation taken care of.
QWIN CBD Vape
Experience the state-of-the-art nebulizing technology of the QWIN CBD Vape. Paired with full-spectrum CBDi or CBDRx capsules, the QWIN is an optimal delivery system thoughtfully designed for quality living. The CBDi capsules come in Shortcake, Island, Arabica, and Brisk. But try Island, it's the best.
What kind of products do you buy that contribute to your self-care? Let us know how you plan to splurge on yourself this holiday in the comments!
