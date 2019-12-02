The Mandatory Secret Santa Guide to Being the Stud of Your Office Party
It’s not that you hate the Secret Santa gift exchange at your work holiday party. It’s that you hate being the person who gives the lamest last-minute gift. Avoid tossing together a lackluster gift like you do every year. Or worse, scrounging through your bottom desk junk drawer to find something acceptable to give. This year become the talk of your office soiree’s Secret Santa gift exchange and do it without blowing your whole paycheck. Just check out our Mandatory Secret Santa guide, featuring gifts under $20 each.
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
People Dish On The Worst Secret Santa Gifts They Ever Received
1/10
Drunk, Stoned Or Stupid [A Party Game]
Take over the office party in one fell swoop with the next big party game Drunk, Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]. Each card perfectly describes someone in the group, even if it's not exactly flattering. However, you'll learn some things and have a few laughs instead of just watching the clock until you can leave.
Photo: Amazon
2/10
Kop & Hagen Diamant Geometric Drinking Glasses
If you're buying a gift for someone who enjoys a cocktail at the end of the day, Kop & Hagen's Diamant Geometric Drinking Glasses is exactly what you're looking for. They're the perfect balance of form meets function that says, "Drink up buddy, you're going to want to forget how much work there will be after the holidays."
Photo: Amazon
3/10
'The Rap Year Book: The Most Important Rap Song From Every Year Since 1979, Discussed, Debated, and Deconstructed'
Shea Serrano's The Rap Year Book: The Most Important Rap Song From Every Year Since 1979, Discussed, Debated, and Deconstructed is the perfect gift for your coworker who's hip-hop obsessed. It's both a narrative and illustrated guide to the most iconic and influential rap songs ever created so they can actually know the stories behind the music they love.
Photo: Amazon
4/10
Elot's 9 Pairs Acrylic-Resin Hoop Earrings Set
Nail your Secret Santa gift for the office fashionista with Elot's 9 Pairs Acrylic-Resin Hoop Earrings Set. This super-affordable nine-pack of earrings may cost less than $15 but will have your gift recipient believing you totally splurged.
Photo: Amazon
5/10
Death Wish Ground Coffee
For Secret Santa recipients who never seem to slow down, the world's strongest coffee will keep them going strong. Death Wish Ground Coffee is double the strength than your average cup of joe. There are no additives or caffeine added. Only organic, fair trade coffee beans to make their hair stand on end.
Photo: Amazon
6/10
My Lumina Purification Sage Lavender Candle
My Lumina Purification Sage Lavender Candle is exactly what your coworker who's always checking their horoscope and using tarot cards wants. This lucky candle attracts good vibes and isn't that the best gift of all?
Photo: Amazon
7/10
Godvia Chocolatier Caramel Bucket Box
Everyone. Loves. Fancy. Chocolates. So splurge on the Godvia Chocolatier Caramel Bucket Box.
Photo: Amazon
8/10
Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl
Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl is the perfect present for your coworker who's always eating at their desk. This godsend will allow them to enjoy crunchy cereal without any sogginess.
Photo: Amazon
9/10
'Cats Around the World: A Coloring Book'
Every office has the crazy cat lady (or gentleman) that you can impress with this fun Cats Around the World: A Coloring Book by Eva Carriere. You can even throw in 50 Count Crayola Colored Pencils. They're pre-sharpened and made for adults. And you'll still spend under $20.
Photo: Amazon
10/10
ASMBLD Tan Notebook
Temper the obsessive work ethic of the office workaholic with ASMBLD's Tan Notebook. Its book-bound pages come in a convenient 6x9 size that makes it easy to carry. Additionally, there are spaces for lined notes, grid notes, and a yearly overview. This way they can stay on top of every last thing like they always dreamed.
Photo: Asmbld
Music to your ears: The Mandatory Gift Guide For Music Enthusiasts
Will you be participating in a Secret Santa gift exchange this year? If so, what kind of gift do you plan to give? Let us know in the comments!
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.