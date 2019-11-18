Brews News: Athletes Swap Sports Drinks For Beer to Hydrate After Workouts

Not only are light beers trending among beer drinkers, but more athletes and healthy people everywhere are also enjoying a can or pint of beer after a long run or strenuous workout. There are even brands directly aimed at athletes who still like to get their buzz on. Some of these athlete-focused beers include Michelob Ultra, Samuel Adams Boston 26.2 Brew, and Harpoon Rec League. Of course, it could be that these brands just want to capitalize on thirsty athletes who are willing to overlook the fact that they’re chugging a beer after a long run or a few sets of burpies.

As it turns out, exercise enthusiasts aren’t counteracting their workout with a cold brew. According to a 2015 study by the International Society of Sports Nutrition, drinking a beer or two after being active doesn’t cancel out all the calories burned during exercise. If you down a few low-calorie, low-alcohol brews after running that 5K, it might even be good for you. That’s because beer is full of vitamins, electrolytes, and sodium, similar to your favorite sports drink. This makes us think about the beers we’d enjoy drinking after running a race…that is if we actually ever ran for that long without stopping to grab a breakfast sandwich, coffee, and of course, a beer.

