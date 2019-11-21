Why You Should Quit the Dating Apps Right Now and Go Old School (Whatever That Is)

So you’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places and are facing the reality that you may spend this holiday season solo. This may be especially so if you’re putting your love life in the hands of dating apps. They poise themselves as the best way to meet the love of your life because swiping is so convenient. You could match with “The One” while you’re in between meetings or waiting for your grande latte. However, even when you make the perfect match, it’s less than likely you’ll ever hang out, let alone fall madly in love (or lust). That’s because the human element of falling in love is totally missing: chemistry. Keep reading to find out why you should delete the dating apps off your phone and go old school.

1/8 Real-Time Charm Goes a Long Way You might think you're Rico Suave in print, but how many dates are you actually going on? There's something to be said about smiling and saying hello as the world's most basic ice breaker. But OG flirting really sets off dopamine receptors so that you're actually excited to go out with the person you're hitting on.

2/8 Swiping Is a Time-Waster More than looking for love, we seem to be looking for validation through dating apps. If you were to waste as much time interacting with people in your real life as you do swiping, you'd be in love by now.

3/8 Nothing Beats Body Lauguage While you're going back and forth with Carrie (28) for over a week, you pretty much have to beg for a phone call to see if you mesh. Avoid this ongoing nightmare by smiling and saying something kind when you see a person you're attracted to IRL. If they flirt back, you have 100 percent better odds at a human connection than you do on Tinder.

4/8 Dating Apps Aren't For Actually Meeting Anyone You probably already know this, but a majority of your matches will simply never respond to you. You're being ghosted without ever having gone out. Put an end to this existential nightmare by asking out people you see in your actual life.



5/8 No Matter What, It's Still a Numbers Game No matter what you do, you're going to be rejected. Dating the OG way won't put an end to this. However, dating is a numbers game so the more people you ask out, the quicker you'll end up with someone. Yes. Even if all you're looking for is a one night stand.

6/8 Using Pickup Lines On Dating Apps Are a Lost Cause There's a lot lost in translation when you're texting with a stranger. Although you may miraculously click with someone, it's really hard to read sarcasm via text. So take all your cheesy pickup lines and put them to real use in your everyday life. Live a little so you can feel the warmth of a human woman in the near future.

7/8 Swiping Is Insanely Superficial Let's face it: hot people get the most matches. If you're mediocre-looking, you're going to have to bring your personality A-game, which works best in person. Always.

8/8 Dating Apps Take the Humanity Out of Dating Have you ever matched with a bot in your real life? Didn't think so.

