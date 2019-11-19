Top 10 Cities With the Most Handsome Men (And How They Got to Be so Good Looking)

Being a man is hard, but you probably already know that. In addition to being a brute force of masculinity, you have to actually take care of yourself and be good looking. If this is an area you struggle with, pay attention. A new study from Grooming Lounge compressed the data to decipher the cities with the most handsome men in America. More importantly than what cities boom with the rugged sensibility of handsome men is how the men from these cities made it on this list. Steal their secrets to looking great and stage a handsome renaissance in your own city.

Photo: Bernardbodo (Getty Images)

1/10 10. Colorado Springs, Colorado If you were an elite athlete you'd probably have a chance to be on this list, too. Colorado Springs has a high concentration of handsome men thanks to the Olympic Training Center, which is basically a concentrated collection of the best abs money can buy.

2/10 9. St. Petersburg, Florida Regardless about your feelings on Florida (yikes), there's something to be said about living on the coast. The sand and surf seems to chisel perfectly defined jawlines and abs in a way dirt for miles never does.

3/10 8. Scottsdale, Arizona Scottsdale studs stand out thanks to their shopping addiction. No, seriously. When it comes to personal care and apparel, these guys outspend everyone else. And honestly, everyone knows being attractive comes down to how much money you can waste on looking good.

4/10 7. Denver, Colorado Watch out for the boys of Denver. It's a playground for some of the best-looking men in America and that's because living at higher altitudes makes men more handsome.



5/10 6. Lincoln, Nebraska Corn is the milk of the starch world. It does a body good.

6/10 5. Portland, Oregon You'd be handsome, too, if you could just find the right grooming balm for your mustache. It's all about the balm. Everything else is just knowing the best method for pour-over coffee and pretending to collect books.

7/10 4. Seattle, Washington When it comes to the sexy studs of Seattle, blame it on the rain. These dudes come in ahead because they spend their downtime getting ready for the region's tiny window of good weather.

8/10 3. Madison, Wisconsin Step your game up like the handsome men of Madison by perfecting the art of the boyish grin. If that will never work for you, they also recommend a calculated combination of cheese and cold weather to keep them hot as hell.



9/10 2. Boisie, Idaho You might scoff at the idea that men living in Boise are so irresistible. However, the city ranks as one of the most sexually active and everyone knows ugly people don't fuck.

10/10 1. Arlington, Virginia When it comes to classing things up with a perfect mix of personal style and self-care, men from Arlington can't be beat. Plus, if you're looking to be the most handsome man, Southern charm goes a long way.

