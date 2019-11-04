Apple’s New AirPods Pro Cancel the Noise of People Laughing at You (And Sound of Your Bank Account Losing $249)

Apple debuted its latest product upgrade, the new Airpods, geniously dubbed Airpods Pro. If you thought previous generations were expensive, buckle up. The most updated version of Airpods will now sell for $249. Currently, they’re $159. What’s the extra $90 for? Well, the miraculous upgrade of noise-canceling technology. However, you’re still going to look like an idiot, but at least you won’t hear people shit-talking you. Don’t believe us? Check out this list of people who wasted money so the rest of us can point and laugh.

Cover Photo: Apple

1/10 Is this cool?

2/10 Why don't we point and laugh more?

3/10 Is being rich enough to look like a moron wearing Airpods?

4/10 So much 'no' here.



5/10 Is this a man?

6/10 Airpods or just talking to yourself like an idiot?

7/10 What a joy it is to feel smug enough to wear these things.

8/10 Just choke on the Airpods already.



9/10 The Airpod wearer in their element.

10/10 Stop the insanity!

Are you going to be one of the people the rest of us laugh at? Let us know your plan for Apple’s latest con in the comments!

