Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
Trump Supporter

Honest Advice: How to Date a Trump Supporter Without Losing That Loving Feeling

by Ken Franklin

Maybe it was the moonlight. Or the perfect breeze. Or the gallons and gallons of jello shots you consumed that night. Whatever it was, somehow you stumbled into the arms of a MAGA hat-wearing narcissist who hates cats and despises Mexicans, even though her favorite food is tacos (and her favorite song is still Despacito). Not surprisingly, after a few dates, the relationship hit rock-bottom and now you’re at your wit’s end trying to figure out some way to save it. Well, you’ve come to the right place, because we have some battle-tested advice on how to date a Trump supporter. So dry your weary eyes and fret no longer, for life is about to get a whole lot better.

Photo: Boston Globe / Contributor (Getty Images)

Honest timeline: When Your Girlfriend Goes Out of Town

Breakup buddies: 8 Easy Ways to Go Back to Just Being Friends

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.