Honest Timeline: Reluctantly Going to a Halloween Costume Party When You Hate Dressing Up

Even though you’re diametrically opposed to the idea of dressing up, it’s Halloween. This means, regardless of the fact that you hate costumes, you’re bullied into dressing up anyway, because the only thing worse than people who complain about dressing up are people who simply won’t. So you brave the real nightmare of finding a costume and then wear it in public like you’re some sort of dickhead. We’ve created an honest timeline to breakdown the hilarious trauma of being the person on Halloween who hates dressing up.

Photo: Westend1 (Getty Images)

Honest timeline: A Regular Wednesday Becomes National Tequila Day

1/11 5:00 PM You've got a Halloween party to attend later tonight. You also don't have a costume. You hate costumes. Costumes are for idiots. But you're an idiot who needs a costume.

2/11 6:00 PM You Google the closest costume shop and pray it's not a zoo. Surprise! It's a fucking madhouse. You pick a sexy cowboy costume and leave. It's just a dumb costume, so who cares?

3/11 6:30 PM You drink a six-pack and put your costume on. Except somehow you end up with the wrong costume. Turns out...you're an eggplant? You break out the hard alcohol for this.

4/11 7:00 PM Your friends arrive and want to know why you're dressed like the dick emoji. So you have another shot and feel like the facepalm emoji.



5/11 7:30 PM You guys pre-party while waiting for the rest of your crew to show up. Everyone has a decent costume. Someone even dressed up as Iron Man, but here you are a freakin' eggplant. Or a dick. Whatever.

6/11 8:00 PM You get in an Uber. Everyone makes you sit in the front seat because you're dressed like a dick. You ready yourself for the stupid questions by secretly sipping vodka out of a Gatorade bottle like your driver doesn't know.

7/11 8:30 PM You arrive at the party. A sexy something asks what you are. You sigh before she shrieks, "He's dressed like the penis emoji." Then she takes a selfie with you.

8/11 9:00 PM Someone dressed up at a sexy teacher hands you a drink. You don't even ask what it is, you toss it back and then shimmy your eggplant ass off.



9/11 10:00 PM Your accidental dick emoji costume is the hit of the party. You're a one-man Tinder app. Ladies are tagging you in photos on Instagram and you just made out with that chick in the sexy whatever costume.

10/11 11:00 PM Two chicks you barely know corner you to ask about your "penis emoji costume." You want to explain that it's all a mistake, but one of them says it's hot so you STFU and ask if they want to go back to your place.

11/11 11:15 PM Although in your soul, you still hate dressing up, you also have to admit that with the right costume, it can be kind of fun. Especially when it results in two ladies going home with you.

Are you one of the millions of Americans who hates dressing up but forces yourself to because…Halloween? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.