The 8 Most Eco-Friendly Beer Brands on the Shelf

It seems like every time we turn on the news, there’s some mention of climate change and it makes us worried about the future of our planet. You already recycle and ride your bike everywhere to do your part to protect the environment, but there’s one more step you can take, and it involves booze! Yes, by buying eco-friendly beer brands produced by breweries that make a concerted effort to take care of Mother Earth, you’re doing yourself and future generations a favor. Drink up and rest assured that the world won’t end yet, at least not on your watch.

1/8 Alaskan Brewing It’s almost a given that a brewery in Alaska would have a strong emphasis on environmental awareness. It does this by using a carbon dioxide reclamation system that cleans CO2 and reuses it. This prevents more than 700,000 pounds of CO2 from going into the atmosphere every year. Photo: Alaskan Brewing

2/8 Brooklyn Brewery New York’s Brooklyn Brewery gets its power from wind turbines sourced from a wind farm outside of the city. Knowing that should make your Black Chocolate Stout taste that much sweeter. Photo: Brooklyn Brewery

3/8 Deschutes Brewery Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery not only works to keeps its water usage down, it gives back 1 billion gallons of clean water to the local Deschutes River every year. On top of that, the brewery is completely run using renewable resources. Photo: Deschutes Brewery

4/8 New Belgium Brewing New Belgium is a behemoth of a brewing operation. But, even with its size, it still manages to take proper care of the environment. That’s because it gets its power from wind and methane gas collected by an on-site water treatment plant. Photo: New Belgium



5/8 Ninkasi Brewing Ninkasi is such a warrior for the Earth that it has initiatives to save and reuse as much water as possible. It also recycles all of its paper products and even gives spent grain to local farmers to feed cattle. Photo: Ninkasi Brewing

6/8 Sierra Nevada Brewing One of the largest craft breweries in the country, Sierra Nevada is well known for its iconic Pale Ale. It should also be known for its love of the Earth. That’s because the Chico, California-based brewery gets all of its energy from solar power. Photo: Sierra Nevada

7/8 Ska Brewing Colorado citizens are known for their love for the natural world. This is why it’s no surprise that Durango’s Ska Brewing is doing its part to keep the environment clean. This brewery known for such beers as Mexican Logger and True Blonde Ale is powered by wind and lit by solar power. Photo: Ska Brewing

8/8 Odell Brewing Odell is all about lowering its carbon footprint. It’s doing this by reducing CO2 emissions by using more renewable resources and wasting less. It’s also already completely wind-powered. Photo: Odell Brewing

