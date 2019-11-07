Starting Lineup: 5 Types Of Women Most Men Like To Keep In Their Regular Rotation (And a Few Key Bench Players, Too)

There comes a time in every man’s life when he realizes he’s simply not ready to settle down (aka his 20s and most of his 30s). This affords him the ability to structure a revolving door of women to fulfill a variety of needs. Done ethically (read: openly and honestly), you too can benefit from this sort of situation. However, wanting a regular rotation of ladies and knowing who belongs in it are two vastly different things. Plus, we don’t recommend playing with hearts to figure out what works. Keep reading to discover the best types of women to keep in your regular rotation…and few key bench players as well.

Photo: Tempura (Getty Images)

Mandatory dating guide: Romancing A Sober Person

1/10 The Narcissist With The Narcissist, everything's a game. You can text her for weeks before she'll respond, but that's simply part of her appeal. She wants what she wants and when you're lucky, that's you.

2/10 The Partier With The Partier, it's always happy hour. She's spring break in a glass and you're ready to drink. The Partier is always down, which is why you keep her in your rotation. That and the fact that she's your favorite drinking buddy.

3/10 The Cheater With The Cheater, you're testing ground for how she wants to grow. Things went sour in her last long-term relationship, so she's not ready to get serious, but she's great. You'd almost be sad she wants something casual if she didn't bring up her ex so goddamned much.

4/10 The Batshit One Best. Sex. Ever.



5/10 The Siren The Siren makes the whole thing so easy until she tries to eat your soul. She's a permanent member of your rotation because she doesn't take anything seriously. She just wants to have a good time and so do you.

6/10 The Bimbo A favorite of men everywhere, The Bimbo just wants to have fun. Unfortunately, fun can be had with anyone, which is why you have to be diligent about maintaining contact. Otherwise, she will forget you exist.

7/10 The Ex You and The Ex just don't work, but it'd be great if you did. You get along, have the same interests, but somehow your relationship is fundamentally flawed, which won't stop the two of you from hooking up whenever tequila is involved.

8/10 The Body Her curves make you insane. So you string her along for a while and then bench her so things never get too serious.



9/10 The Wild Card The Wild Card is a blessing and a curse. While the sex might be out of this world, so is her temperament. You can't ever get a feel for what she might do, which really wears on you after a while. With The Wild Card, a little goes a long way, which is why she's on your bench.

10/10 The One Who Got Away Sure, she's in a relationship now, but that's not going to stop you. You're friendly with her just for a chance to swoop in when her boyfriend screws up. You're a prince like that.

Saved by the what: The Zack Morris Dating Guide to Keeping It Casual

Are any of these archetypes in your regular rotation? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.