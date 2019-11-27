The Best Low-Calorie Beers to Keep That Holiday Belly From Becoming a Bowl Full of Jelly

Whenever we hear the words “low-calorie,” we immediately cringe. That’s because there’s an assumption that low-calorie anything tastes awful, including beer. Well, times, they are a changin’. In the last few years, some of your favorite craft brewers have released their version of light, lower-calorie brews and many of them are flavorful, creative, and definitely drinkable. They’re the perfect respite from rum-filled, fatty eggnog during the holidays. Swap some of these low-calorie beers in during your celebrations and keep that jelly belly at bay.

1/8 Boulevard Easy Sport For years, big brands have been pushing sports and beer together as if somehow getting buzzed before or directly after playing flag football is a good idea. But, if you’re going to drink a beer after a sporting match, we suggest Easy Sport. It’s only 99 calories, 4.5 carbs and is full of crisp citrus flavor. Photo: Boulevard

2/8 Ballast Point Lager We’re big fans of Ballast Point (specifically Grapefruit Sculpin IPA) and that’s why we were so excited when we learned that the San Diego-based brewery’s malty, sweet lager is only 99 calories. Photo: Ballast Point

3/8 Deschutes Da Shootz After a few sips, you might even be surprised to learn that this light, hoppy, hazy beer is low-calorie. That’s because even though it’s 99 calories and 4.2 carbs, there’s no mention of low-cal in the name or the flavor. Photo: Deschutes

4/8 Harpoon Rec. League If Boulevard Easy Sport is the perfect beer to drink after a game, Harpoon Rec. League is the best beer to sip on while you play kickball or slow-pitch softball. It’s refreshing, light, fruity, highly crushable and only 120 calories. Photo: Harpoon



5/8 Lagunitas Daytime IPA Lagunitas is well known for its high-quality West Coast IPAs and its collaborative one-hitter series. If you still want to stay on-brand while enjoying a low-calorie beer, we suggest the brewery’s Daytime Ale. It’s full of citrus and tropical fruit flavors and somehow manages to be only 98 calories and 3 carbs. Photo: Lagunitas

6/8 Southern Tier Swipe Light Southern Tier is well known for its seasonal beer like Pumking, but its Swipe Light, with only 110 calories, 6.5 carbs, and great taste definitely shouldn’t be overlooked. Photo: Southern Tier

7/8 Oskar Blues One-y Recently, Oskar Blues decided to get in on the low-calorie beer trend by releasing One-y. This 100-calorie hazy IPA has everything New England-style IPA fans enjoy except for the calories. Photo: Oskar Blues

8/8 Sam Adams Light There’s a reason Samuel Adams Boston lager is one of the most popular beers in America. It’s refreshing, malty, and always there for you. But, if you want to take a break while lowering your calorie intake, grab a Sam Adams light and get the same great taste with only 119 calories. Photo: Samuel Adams

