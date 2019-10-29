HalloWeed: 13 Weed Treats to Replace Halloween Candy This Year (As Long as They’re Not Tricks)
Thanks to the great marijuana boom of the 21st century, you don’t even have to waste time on boring-ass candy (unless you want to after you’re good and stoned already). The only thing better than getting delectable sweet treats on Halloween is treats that are tricks in and of themselves…like edibles. And if the idea of eating Halloween-themed edibles is exactly how you want to spend Allhallows Eve, then we’ve got a true treat for you. Keep reading to see our picks for the best THC-infused treats to enjoy this “Halloweed!”
Kiva's Blood Orange Camino Gummies
Kiva's Blood Orange Camino Gummies are the perfect way to kick off a deliciously frightful night. Like all Camino Gummies, the blood orange flavor uses a custom combination of terpenes to provide a unique experience. In this case, Kiva used an exhilarating blend of sativa terpenes so you'll be alert enough to boldly approach the haunted house or the candy bucket, whichever comes first.
Liquid Gold's Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Bar
Liquid Gold is not only a quality brand of chocolate but also a top tier edible. Their Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Bar is a seasonal flavor, so if you're a stoner who's basically basic, you better stock up while you can.
Madame Munchie's Macaron Halloween Box
Madame Munchie has been around for a minute, and their award-winning macarons never disappoint. If you're crazy for Halloween and macarons, Madame Munchie's Halloween Box is exactly what you've been looking for. They're a seasonal item, so make sure you stock up while you can.
THC Express' Cinnamon Sugar-Free Hard Candies
THC Express' Hard Candies come in a variety of flavors, but without all the guilt. The cinnamon sugar-free hard candies are a favorite for Halloween not only because they'll help you maintain your waistline, but also because they're conveniently wrapped to look like candy, so you can treat yourself wherever you are this Allhallows Eve.
Coda Signature Carmel and Corn Chocolate Bar
Get festive with Coda Signature's Carmel and Corn Chocolate Bar. It's a mixture of dark, milk, and white chocolate, which comes together in what they've dubbed a blonde. The deeply caramelized white chocolate embraces sweet, popped corn, and finishes with a dash of sea salt. Plus, it won first place for recreational edibles at the 2018 THC Championship, making it a certifiable treat for your mouth and your mind.
Kaneh Co's Peanut Butter Fudge Brownies
A poll found that the peanut butter cup is the most coveted Halloween candy. If you, too, are seduced by the salty-sweet mixture of chocolate and peanut butter, spend Halloween eating Kaneh Co's Peanut Butter Fudge Brownies. You won't regret it.
Caramel Cheeba Chews
Cheeba Chews have been around forever. They're like a wonderful piece of taffy that'll leave you baked as all hell. Plus, these Caramel-Flavored Cheeba Chews are what we'd prefer to find coating our candy apples.
Platinum Vape's Gummy Coins
We first tried these delectable goods at the Tokr launch party and since then haven't been able to get enough. Platinum Vape's Gummy Coins come in a variety of flavors that make them the perfect treat this Halloween.
Cannabis Quencher Mango Sugar-Free Fruit Sparks CBD 1:1
This Halloween, mix the fruity goodness of Cannabis Quenchers' award-winning infused beverages in a suckable lozenge. Each Cannabis Quencher Mango two-pack contains two micro-dosed lozenges with 5 milligrams CBD and 5 milligrams THC each (a 1:1 ratio). It's the perfect blend to get you nice and high without turning you into Frankenstein.
Heavenly Sweet's Fall to Pieces Treat
Another when they're gone, they're gone, seasonal treat we're crazy for is Heavenly Sweet's Fall to Pieces Treat. It's a sweet taste of fall that's loaded with classic and chocolate rice cereals and candy-coated peanut butter pieces, all wrapped in a sweet marshmallow mixture, which is topped with dark chocolate and a colorful orange swirl for a beautiful treat that's perfect for Allhallows Eve.
Punch Edible's Punch Bars
If there's one edible you want to find at the bottom of your candy dish, Punch Edible's Punch Bars are it. Not only are they delicious but they're perfectly dosed and their tangerine chocolate flavor is a perfect treat for autumn.
Green Hornet Indica Mixed Fruit Gummies
Green Hornet's Mixed Fruit Gummies are exactly what you want for a treat. Their delicious fruit-flavored gummies come in a convenient 10-pack that's dosed out so you never get too high. Each is 10 milligrams with the whole pack containing 100 milligrams. Eat some. Share some. Save some for later.
Tasty Farms' Kitty's Munchies Chocolate Pot Brownie
Go to space with Tasty Farms' Kitty's Munchies Chocolate Pot Brownie, a 400-milligram autumn-themed edible. Sugary orange frosting complements the delicious chocolately fudge.
Will you be mixing Halloween with weed this year? If so, which edible treats are calling to you? Let us know in the comments!
