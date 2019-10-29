HalloWeed: 13 Weed Treats to Replace Halloween Candy This Year (As Long as They’re Not Tricks)

Thanks to the great marijuana boom of the 21st century, you don’t even have to waste time on boring-ass candy (unless you want to after you’re good and stoned already). The only thing better than getting delectable sweet treats on Halloween is treats that are tricks in and of themselves…like edibles. And if the idea of eating Halloween-themed edibles is exactly how you want to spend Allhallows Eve, then we’ve got a true treat for you. Keep reading to see our picks for the best THC-infused treats to enjoy this “Halloweed!”

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Stoner seance: People Smoked Cannabis Back in the Day to Talk to Ghosts

Will you be mixing Halloween with weed this year? If so, which edible treats are calling to you? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.