30 Honest Reasons Why Life Is Better in Your 30s Than In Your 20s

When you’re in your 20s, you think you’re in the best time of your life. You’re young, you’re wild, you’re uninhibited. But after enough bad dates, painful hangovers, and regrettable decisions, you might start to wonder, “Is this all there is?” No, it isn’t. Because a secret of life is that it gets better as you age. (Hard to believe, we know, but it’s true.) Your 30s are going to be awesome, even better than your 20s. Still skeptical? Check out these 30 reasons why.

Cover Photo: Todor Tsvetkov (Getty Images)

1/30 You’re more confident.

2/30 You’re more in touch with your feelings.

3/30 It takes less to make you happy.

4/30 You have fewer – but better – friends.



5/30 You’re less obsessed with sex.

6/30 But you finally understand foreplay.

7/30 Your career path is clearer.

8/30 You have more money.



9/30 You have your own place.

10/30 Your vacations are more luxurious.

11/30 Your sense of style is slicker.

12/30 You appreciate your body for what it can do rather than for how it looks.



13/30 Your skin is clearer.

14/30 You can grow a real beard.

15/30 You’re more politically active.

16/30 You’re more socially aware.



17/30 You know how to ask for what you want.

18/30 But you understand the importance of being polite.

19/30 You swear only when necessary and for maximum impact.

20/30 You don’t care if you miss out. #NoFOMO



21/30 You know – and respect – your alcohol limit.

22/30 Nightclubs are no longer appealing.

23/30 You stop dating crazy people.

24/30 You don't do drama anymore.



25/30 Your cooking skills improve.

26/30 You understand your parents better.

27/30 You’re responsible enough to own a pet.

28/30 Young(er) people ask you to be their mentor.



29/30 You're man enough to say 'I love you.'

30/30 You start to see how having kids might actually be fun.

