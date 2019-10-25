Living / Food & Drink
Halloween treats

Drink-o-Ween: Pairing Your Favorite Halloween Treats With Our Favorite Booze Tricks

by Christopher Osburn

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays, especially because now that we’re adults, we don’t even have to go trick-or-treating. We can buy our own damn candy. Even better, we can pair said candy with a whole lot of booze. But, when drinking beer, wine, or liquor with candy, it’s important to pair it correctly so as not to scare your system. That’s why we did the hard work for you below. Check out our favorite booze and candy pairings for scary perfect Allhallows Eve.

