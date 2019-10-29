Living / Food & Drink
breweries college

Beer University: The 8 Best Breweries Close to Big College Campuses (To Help You Decide Where to Apply)

by Christopher Osburn

When it comes to applying to colleges, the most important aspect should be your education. Do they have your major? Is the university well respected? Is it far enough away from home to prevent your parents from visiting every weekend and ruining your good time? But, since you’ll reach the age of 21 while at school, you don’t want to be stuck in the middle of nowhere with no good beer to drink. So before you commit to a college and fill out your financial aid paperwork, make sure there’s a great craft brewery or two within a reasonable distance to balance out all those Natty Lights and Beast Ices you’ll be downing. Check out these breweries close to college campuses and get some delicious, well-made craft beer in addition to a diploma.

Photo: LeoPatrizi (Getty Images)

Drinking for sport: RANKED! The Best Bars of the Big Ten Schools

Brewer approved: The Best Stouts For Fall Drinking

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.