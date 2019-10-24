8 Cannabis Products That Won’t Mess Up Your Lungs (But Will Still Get You Plenty High)

When vapes first hit the market, they were the godsend of grownup stoners. Being high without smelling like weed was a brilliant alternative to smelling like Jeff Spicoli. However, the recent hysteria associated with them has made skeptics of even the biggest cannabis vaping fans. After combing through countless data, we can say that almost all the cases of death-related vaping are associated with black market vapes. If you’re still skeptical, good for you because there are tons of other ways to get high that won’t mess up your lungs. These are our favorites.

1/8 NUG 100mg Matcha Chocolate Bar 1:1 CBD/THC NUG's outdone themselves with their 100mg Matcha Chocolate Bar. It's not even due to the debut of their matcha flavor, but to the exquisite balance of CBD and THC. Each square has 6.25 milligrams of THC and 6.25 milligrams of CBD, so you're perfectly high without the overwhelming anxiety of being high. It's perfect for anyone looking to get work done or decompress without passing out. Photo: NUG

2/8 Island Premiums Joints Island created such a high-quality joint that no one can tell the difference between it and a cigarette. Island updated the world’s oldest smoking tradition for a new era of stoners. Island Premiums are handcrafted using custom, biodegradable filters, resulting in a joint so tactfully crafted no one will know what you're smoking. Photo: Islands

3/8 Drench THC Drink Mix Drench is like THG Tang. It's a 5-milligram packet of cannabis-infused drink mix that blends easily with your favorite beverages. Simply tear the pouch, add it to any hot or cold drink of your choice, mix, and feel just high enough to deal with your life. They come in a variety of flavors and are so discreet TSA wouldn't even notice what they were. Photo: Drench

4/8 Quim Night Moves: Intimate Oil Turns out THC is as good to smoke as it is for your genitals. Don't believe us? Just try Quim's Night Moves. It's specifically designed to intensify sensation, increase libido, and serve as a proactive vaginal health supplement. Cannabis and healthy vaginas, a winning mix if we've ever heard of one. Photo: Quim



5/8 Joygum THC Infused Chewing Gum Joygum is about the most innocuous way to get stoned you'll ever find. It's THC chewing gum that has a rapid onset of about 10 minutes with a high that can last from 1.5 to 2 hours. It's convenient, all-natural, and most of all, refreshing as hell. Photo: Joygum

6/8 Drift 100mg Breath Spray Imagine a breath freshener that also gets you high. Drift combines the two for a breath spray unlike any other. It's 100 milligrams of THC and perfect to take anywhere. It's small, discreet, and most importantly, fast-acting. Photo: Drift

7/8 Stratos Energy Tablets Regular doctors dish out pills like they're candy, so take it from us, your cannabis MD, when we say: try Stratos Energy Tablets. These tablets are produced from the highest quality Sativa strain type THC to deliver a clear-headed, energetic mental high. It's perfect for getting shit done at work. They come in a variety of doses and will do you right each time. Photo: Stratos

8/8 Happy Apple Cider Happy Apple is the perfect recreational cannabis experience for those not inclined to spark up or smoke. It has the perfect amount of THC for a light social buzz and is perfect for the recreational sipper. Perhaps you've looking for something a bit stronger? Don't fret, the expertly handcrafted beverage comes in 12-ounce bottles at 10-milligram, 50-milligram, or 100-milligram doses. Photo: Happy Apple

Are you still spooked about vaping? If so, what’s your plan for getting high without smelling like a human bong? Let us know in the comments!

