Living / Food & Drink
Nick Offerman

In the Spirit of Ron Swanson, Nick Offerman Is the Latest Celebrity to Get His Own Whisky Brand

by Christopher Osburn

The world was first introduced to Nick Offerman’s love of Scotch whisky in 2014 when Lagavulin launched his “My Tales of Whisky” videos, prompting us to wonder why the actor known for his Ron Swanson character on Parks and Recreation didn’t have a spirit of his own. Well, now he does. Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years is a limited-edition Scotch whisky set to hit shelves in the next few weeks. It’s a true collaboration as Offerman and Lagavulin Distillery Manager Colin Gordon tirelessly hand-selected the barrels used in this offering. It’s smoky and peaty like Islay whisky fans expect and Offerman even helped design the packaging, which features a photo of the actor and this quote: “I have traveled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay; a tiny, charismatic Scottish isle, that has claimed my palate. Yea, and my heart into the bargain.” This collaboration makes us think about other celebrities we’d love to see get their own whiskey. Check them all out below.

Photo: Diageo

School spirits: RANKED! The Best Bars of the Big Ten Schools

Brewer approved: The Best Stouts For Fall Drinking

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.