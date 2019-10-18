In the Spirit of Ron Swanson, Nick Offerman Is the Latest Celebrity to Get His Own Whisky Brand

The world was first introduced to Nick Offerman’s love of Scotch whisky in 2014 when Lagavulin launched his “My Tales of Whisky” videos, prompting us to wonder why the actor known for his Ron Swanson character on Parks and Recreation didn’t have a spirit of his own. Well, now he does. Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years is a limited-edition Scotch whisky set to hit shelves in the next few weeks. It’s a true collaboration as Offerman and Lagavulin Distillery Manager Colin Gordon tirelessly hand-selected the barrels used in this offering. It’s smoky and peaty like Islay whisky fans expect and Offerman even helped design the packaging, which features a photo of the actor and this quote: “I have traveled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay; a tiny, charismatic Scottish isle, that has claimed my palate. Yea, and my heart into the bargain.” This collaboration makes us think about other celebrities we’d love to see get their own whiskey. Check them all out below.

Photo: Diageo

1/8 Bill Murray The beloved comedic actor played an actor who went to Japan to star in commercials for Suntory whisky in the film Lost in Translation. The Japanese brand probably should have released a Bill Murray version 10 years ago.

2/8 Chris Stapleton The singer loves whiskey so much he even sings about it (and other forms of alcohol) in one of his most famous songs.

3/8 Jon Hamm We don’t know why the former Mad Men star doesn’t already have his own whiskey from Canadian Club. Don Draper edition!

4/8 Kirsten Gillibrand Even though she’s no long running for president, she was quoted as saying she enjoyed a nice glass of whiskey. It would quickly become the drink of choice of Democrats all over the country.



5/8 Lady Gaga Momma Monster has said in interviews that she enjoys her whiskey. We know all the little monsters would definitely go out and buy it.

6/8 Michael Jordan Air Jordan just started a tequila brand, so he’s probably not collaborating with a whiskey maker anytime soon. But he famously loves his whiskey and who wouldn’t buy Air Whiskey?

7/8 Mila Kunis The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star already appears in Jim Beam commercials. It’s only a matter of time before they collaborate on a whiskey for the actress.

8/8 Rihanna The singer has been known to enjoy a Jameson and ginger from time to time. The Irish whiskey brand has also been known to collaborate with brewers on beer barrel-aged whiskeys. Why not a ginger beer barreled whiskey for Rihanna?

