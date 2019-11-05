Living / Life Hacks
death

Dead Wrong: 10 Things You Should Never Say When Someone Dies

by Erica Rivera

When someone dies, it’s hard to know what to say, especially if you haven’t experienced much loss in your own life. Death is no laughing matter, so jokes are out, obviously. But every so-called comforting phrase you know sounds like it came from a Hallmark card. While “I’m sorry for your loss” seems to be the standard go-to statement, maybe you think you’ll be more creative and embellish a bit. Pro tip: don’t. When you go off-script, you might end up blurting out one of these 10 things you should never say when someone dies.

