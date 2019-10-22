RANKED! 8 Essential Coolers That Keep Your Beer (Err, Soda) as Chill as You During Football Season

It’s that time of year again when you start drinking heavily to deal with how poorly your football team is doing. But during those tense moments where you’re locked in front of the television, how are you supposed to break away your gaze long enough to get a fresh cold one? Rather than waste an entire minute walking into the kitchen for a beer, create a calming corner in your man cave equipped with one of these state-of-the-art coolers, so you’ll never again have to miss a play again. Here are our picks for the eight essential coolers to keep your beverages (adult or otherwise) as chill as you.

1/8 8. Cordova 50 Medium Cooler With Built-In Bottle Opener With the Cordova 50 Medium Cooler, you definitely get what you pay for. And what you're paying for is superior quality. Not only can it keep drinks chilly in 90-degree heat, but it has a built-in bottle opener in its handles and a patented locking system so you'll never get too drunk and slam your fingers in its door. Now that's quality. Photo: Amazon

2/8 7. Knox Electric Cooler and Warmer For Car and Home With Wheels You're not thinking about a cooler that heats, but you should. Especially when it also cools like Knox's Electric Cooler With Wheels (although your primary use will be as a companion to your Lazy Boy). You'll also be able to keep your meals warm when your girlfriend finally leaves you. Photo: Amazon

3/8 6. Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler The Igloo Trailmate Journey Cooler is designed for the adventurer on the go. It has a 70-quart capacity and can keep 112 12-ounce beverage cans cold with Ultratherm Technology built into the body and lid. It can also double as a suitcase when you get bed bugs and have to toss out yours. Photo: Amazon

4/8 5. Coleman Wheeled Xtreme Cooler The Coleman Wheeled Xtreme Cooler is the ultimate party cooler. Its telescoping handle and heavy-duty wheels make it easy to move around. It even has a built-in seat and a cup holder, so when you get too drunk to stand, you have a place to collapse. Most importantly, it will keep ice frozen for up to five days, which is exactly how long you'd last without food or booze at the end of the world. Photo: Amazon



5/8 4. Igloo BMX 25 Quart Cooler With Cool Riser Technology The Igloo BMX 25 Quart Cooler keeps ice for up to four days and is engineered for sturdiness and performance. Its lightweight, durable construction comes equipped with a reinforced base and kick plates. So you have a place to kick when your team loses. They think of everything these days. Photo: Amazon

6/8 3. YETI Roadie 20 Cooler It's not just that the YETI Roadie 20 Cooler keeps its contents cold as ice and is perfect for road trips, but that it reinforces the quality associated with the Yeti brand. Plus, it's actually bear-resistant thanks to its top-notch design and T-rex lid latches. So your beers will stay cold and safe in even the most abysmal conditions. Photo: Amazon

7/8 2. Coleman Coleman PowerChill Portable Thermoelectric Cooler The Coleman PowerChill Portable Thermoelectric Cooler is exactly what you're looking for to prevent you from having to return to the fridge for a cold beer. That's because it keeps its contents up to 40 degrees cooler than the surrounding temperature without the need for ice. So all you need to do is fill it with frosty beers before the game and you'll be set...as long as you don't run out. Just plug it in and you're good to go. Plus, it's under $100, making it the best overall product at the best price on this list. Photo: Amazon

8/8 1. Reyleo A21 21-Quart Rotomolded Cooler The Reyleo A21 21-Quart Rotomolded Cooler has a clean, simple design that will make it blend in no matter where you use it. But it's so much more than a cooler. Thanks to its advanced airtight nature, the contents of this cooler wills stay cold as hell for three to five days with recommended 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio. It's perfect for all kinds of activities, like getting wasted when the Patriots make it all the way again. Photo: Amazon

