Balls and Brews: The 8 Best Breweries Close to Major League Baseball Stadiums (For the Perfect Doubleheader)

Baseball is still America’s pastime. Going to a game reminds us of when we went with our dad as kids and didn’t even care about the score as long as we got to go home with a foul ball. Sure, we care more about the score now (this is especially true in the postseason), but it doesn’t take away from the nostalgia factor. Also, we can drink beer now and there are few things more enjoyable than pairing a tall, refreshing brew with a Major League Baseball game. That’s why we decided to list our favorite breweries near MLB stadiums. Make your own doubleheader by hitting one up before the game.

Photo: gradyreese (Getty Images)

1/8 The Bronx Brewery (New York Yankees) The Bronx Brewery has been cranking out “no nonsense,” creative brews since 2011. Stop by the brewery before the Yankees play to grab a City Island Sour IPA or a Built For This Northeast IPA. Photo: Bronx Brewery

2/8 Revolution Brewing (White Sox) Cubs and White Sox fans should both agree that Revolution Brewing is amazing, even though it’s located near the unfortunately-named Guaranteed Rate Field (aka home of the White Sox). They can put aside their differences over Anti-Hero IPAs and Sun Crusher Hoppy Wheat Ales. Photo: Revolution

3/8 Rhinegeist Brewery (Cincinnati Reds) Probably the most well-known brewery in Cincinnati, Rhinegeist pairs perfectly with a tense Reds extra innings walk-off win. A game-winning RBI is only made better with Truth IPA, Cheetah Lager, or Calfe Coffee Milk Stout. Photo: Rhinegeist

4/8 Fremont Brewing Company (Seattle Mariners) Seattle is famous for its brewing. One of the best breweries is within a long home run (OK, maybe not) of SafeCo Field. If you’re lucky enough to visit Fremont, grab a Lush IPA or a Dark Star Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Photo: Fremont



5/8 Saint Arnold Brewing Co. (Houston Astros) Texas isn’t the first state you think of when it comes to beer, but maybe it should be in the conversation because of the likes of Saint Arnold. Astros fans can enjoy hits like Fancy Lawnmower German-style Kölsch and Citrodos IPA. Photo: Saint Arnold

6/8 Yards Brewing (Philadelphia Phillies) Yards Brewing has been proudly serving beer to the people of Philly since 1994. It’s known for its Brawler Champion Ale, Washington’s Porter, and Loyal Lager. Photo: Yards Brewing

7/8 Trillium Brewing Company (Boston Red Sox) Boston is home to some pretty iconic breweries. One of the most well respected is Trillium. Sox fans can drown out this season’s championship hangover by sipping on a Congress Street IPA or Dialed In double IPA. Photo: Trillium

8/8 21st Amendment (San Francisco Giants) 21st Amendment was founded in 2000 and has built a following for its innovative, exciting beer. There’s no wrong season for Giants fans to enjoy one of its beers. The summer was made for Hell or High Watermelon and the winters were made for Fireside Chat. Photo: 21st Amendment

