The 15 Most Controversial Halloween Costumes You Can Try This Year

Brett Kavanaugh

You'd have to think long and hard (OK, not that long and hard; see Clarence Thomas) to find a Supreme Court Justice nominee as appalling as Brett Kavanaugh. While he has yet to be charged with a crime, the dramatic hearings revealed that the former frat boy loves beer and doesn't seem to understand the concept of consent. Put on your best suit, stuff the pockets with booze, sloppily hit on everyone, and rant about the witch hunt that's after you.