10 Spooky Halloween Beers to Give Your Liver a Scare
Halloween is coming. Do you know what you’ll be drinking? There’s no need to wait until the 31st to start sampling beers that pay homage to the spookiest season of the year. Cue up those scary movies, break out the candy, and crack open a couple of cold ones. We have enough recommendations to keep you buzzed all month below.
Ninkasi Dawn of the Red
Zombies are all the rage. Celebrate this year by watching the classic comedy Shaun of the Dead and sipping on this 7 percent American red ale.
Alesmith Evil Dead Red
This very eerie fall beer is a devilish 6.66 percent alcohol and is full of citrus, pine, and malty flavors you’ll want to pair with your favorite candy.
New Holland Ichabod
We all know the story of the headless horseman and Ichabod Crane. This fall, you can drink a 4.5 percent pumpkin ale in his honor.
Firestone Walker Krieky Bones
This barrel-aged wild ale is sour, tangy, and perfect for pairing with cool evenings and fall bonfires.
Great Lakes Nosferatu
This 8 percent ABV red ale is perfect for the blood suckers among us. Or at least people who enjoy drinking red ales in the fall.
Southern Tier Pumking
Every year, people look forward to the Peanuts and their search for "the great pumpkin." While watching that classic Halloween special, why not enjoy the king of pumpkin beers?
Rogue Dead Guy
Rogue’s flagship beer, Dead Guy, is rich 6.8 percent Maibock perfectly suited for fall drinking.
Fat Head's Spooky Tooth
Leave the Halloween candy for the kids and drink this 9 percent ABV pumpkin ale (which tastes like pumpkin pie) instead.
The Lost Abbey Witches Wit
This 4.7 percent wheat ale is made in honor of any witch burned at the stake. That seems fairly bleak, but this beer is really tasty.
Three Floyds Zombie Dust
One of the most sought-after craft beers, Zombie Dust is a wickedly hoppy pale ale you’ll want to enjoy all month long.
