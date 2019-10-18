10 Tiny Quirks That Are Ruining Your Sex Life in a Big Way

It’s not an accident that you’re reading this. You’ve done some things during sex that partners haven’t exactly been receptive to and you want to know why. We’ll let you in on a little secret: it’s because what you did was weird and you probably didn’t ask if they were interested ahead of time. Instead of racking your brain to try and magically become a better sex partner, let us tell you the top 10 quirks that are ruining your sex life.

Photo: altrendo images (Getty Images)

You’re doing it wrong: 7 Obvious Ways Porn Is Nothing Like the Sex You’re Having

1/10 Turning Sex Into a Blood Sport Although sex can sometimes feel like a sport, it should never feel like actual wrestling.

2/10 Asking If She Came If you have to ask...you already know the answer, and it isn't good.

3/10 Replicating Anything From 'The Room' If your quirk is simulating the sex scene from The Room, stop having sex. You're not ready.

4/10 Catching Some Zzz's Too tired again? That's not a quirk. That's a vitamin deficiency. Choosing sleep over sex will result in the death of your sex life.



5/10 Pretty Much Everything You Do If you act like no one has ever heard about it and you think you invented it, stop trying to make it happen. Like fetch, it will never happen.

6/10 Whatever The Fuck Is Happening Here No.

7/10 Dry Humping Obviously, grinding your body against someone feels good. But this is not the way to initiate sex with someone. If you ask if they're interested and then do that weird thing guys do where they rub their body on their partner like it's the question mark at the end of, "Would you like to fool around?" you aren't going to get very far.

8/10 Giving Kisses That Consume If it looks like you're going to eat your partner when you kiss, you're banned from kissing. Forever.



9/10 Being Too Toothy There are a few cases where biting can be fun, but teeth are not generally a sex thing. Don't make them a focal point.

10/10 Not Letting Her Initiate If you feel like to be the man you have to initiate sex, you honestly don't know much about being a man. Stop it. Let her dictate when you bang.

I’ll be back: 8 Classic Leave Behind Moves That Show Your Girlfriend Plans To Stay

Have you ever been told something you were doing ruined sex for your partner? Let us know what your quirk was and how you rectified the situation in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.