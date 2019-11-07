12 Channing Tatum GIFs That Will Help You Score a Second Date

If you have no problem getting the first swipe, but can’t seem to make it to the sequel, one thing is guaranteed to help. Channing Tatum GIFs. With his somewhat frightening dance moves and total sense of confidence (while performing said dance moves), Tatum’s effortless aura of wisdom is a foolproof way to land you that second date. Time. After. Time. Beyond that, you’re on your own.

1/12 Take a shower and dress beforehand. Put on something fresh but casual to let her know you're the type of guy who would floss for her. Sexy floss.

2/12 Be approachable. A hint of vulnerability lets her know she can be real with you and will arouse a curiosity about what makes you tick. Women can sum you up in three words. Give her one word she can hang her hat on during date one and she is bound to come back for date two.

3/12 Don't bump and grind the air when you introduce yourself. Wait until the appetizers arrive.

4/12 Listen with your ears. You have ears for a reason. That reason is to learn enough about her to get a second date lined up by the end of the night.



5/12 Bring her somewhere neutral. Not the bar where all your buddies hang out, even though you conveniently live above it.

6/12 Don't nervous laugh during every lull in conversation. You can only nervous laugh once, so make it count.

7/12 Don't say everything that pops in your head. Non sequiturs only work when a conversation is already going, not when you've been completely silent for 90 seconds.

8/12 Don't get three sheets to the wind. One sheet is fine, two if you're feeling super strong chemistry. Save three for when you meet the parents.



9/12 Don't get angry if she can't decide what to order for dessert. Channing Tatum would never get angry about something so trivial. He just wants his date to be happy, which is what you should want, too. If happiness for her is a chocolate lava cake, so be it.

10/12 Don't make it obvious you just came out to hook up. Everyone knows we date because we are sensitive creatures looking for love. At least that's the way Tatum would play it.

11/12 And don't abruptly end the date when it becomes clear she's not going home with you. Just because you don't get anywhere on the first date doesn't mean she won't ever make out with you. Give her a chance to get used to your special magnificence.

12/12 Don't brag to your buddies about how you scored. People are going to ask you how your date went. Whatever you do, keep it classy and don't give play-by-play reenactments of fellatio that may or may not have happened.

